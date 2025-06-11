Councillor presents The Eric Liddell Community with Congratulatory Motion for its work with HRH The Princess Royal

The Edinburgh-based care charity has been recognised for its ongoing work with its Royal Patron, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.

Following the visit of Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to The Eric Liddell Community in April this year, local Councillor Marie-Clair Munro brought forward a Congratulatory Motion that received cross-party support.

The motion formally recognises the charity’s vital work, championed by Her Royal Highness, in delivering specialised dementia care across Edinburgh and establishing a welcoming hub to combat loneliness and isolation.

On Friday, June 6, Councillor Munro visited The Eric Liddell Community to present the motion in person. The recognition was formally handed to Irene Adams OBE, Chair of The Eric Liddell Community, and Paul Drury, Head of Fundraising and Community Services. Councillor Munro was in attendance as Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal made her first appearance at The Eric Liddell Community since becoming the Royal Patron of the charity. Following this event, the local councillor has praised the charity for its ongoing commitment to supporting the local community and shining a light on the importance of compassionate, person-centred care.

(L-R – Irene Adams OBE, Councillor Marie-Clair Munro, Paul Drury)

Councillor Munro highlighted her support of The Eric Liddell Community’s work, commenting: “I was honoured to be invited along to The Eric Liddell Community in April to be in attendance and meet Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, during her first official visit as Royal Patron of the Charity.

"I have always admired the important work that The Eric Liddell Community does within our local area and further beyond and have had the pleasure of working with the team during a range of events, including as part of The Eric Liddell 100 programme in 2024. Following my interaction with Her Royal Highness, I was inspired to write this Congratulatory Motion to mark my support of the incredible work being done, and I am proud to say that this has received cross-party backing, highlighting the esteem in which the organisation is held.”

The Eric Liddell Community is delighted to see the support shown by Councillor Munro and those who backed the motion, local backing is invaluable in enabling the charity to provide help for some of Edinburgh’s most vulnerable people and families whilst continuing to share the legacy of The Flying Scotsman, Eric Liddell.

Chair of The Eric Liddell Community, Irene Adams OBE, expressed her gratitude, adding: “Everybody at The Eric Liddell Community would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Councillor Munro and her cross-party supporters for presenting us with such meaningful recognition for the work that we do. Through working with individuals such as Councillor Munro and Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, we have the opportunity to expand our services and provide support to those who need it most.”

This June, The Eric Liddell Community is proud to launch its annual Summer Appeal, with a focus on recognising the vital contributions of unpaid carers. These individuals provide essential care and support to their loved ones, often without formal recognition or access to resources.

At the heart of this year’s appeal is the Community’s Befriending Project, which continues to make a profound impact on the health and wellbeing of those caring for people living with dementia. By offering emotional support and meaningful connection, the project helps to ease isolation and enhance quality of life for carers, acknowledging the incredible role they play in our community.

For further information about the appeal and The Eric Liddell Community, please visit https://ericliddell.org/get-involved/