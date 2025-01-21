Countdown to the world’s largest schools pipe band competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From Shetland to Stranraer, young musicians are preparing to take the stage at the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Championships – the world’s largest celebration of school piping and drumming.

With the January 31 entry deadline fast approaching, schools across Scotland are invited to join this dynamic showcase of music and creativity at the William McIlvanney Campus in Kilmarnock on Sunday, March 9.

Organised by the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust (SSPDT), the annual Championships are part of a broader effort to promote piping and drumming in schools across Scotland.

The Trust has played a crucial role in breaking down financial barriers to pipe band participation over the past decade, providing cash grants, internships and free instrument loans as well as tuition.

"This competition is about much more than music," says SSPDT Chief Executive Alexandra Duncan. "It’s about giving young people confidence, the experience of working as part of a team and the pride of keeping an important part of Scottish culture alive.

“Last year we had a record 75 bands take part in the Championships.”

Championship Newcomers

This year, new bands from Inverclyde, Strathmore, Perth, Glasgow, and the Highlands will make their debut in the competition – a reflection of the SSPDT’s long standing teaching programme, which has co-funded over 60 start-up piping and drumming tutor roles in state schools since the initiative was launched back in 2015.

Emma Harvey, Principal Teacher of Performing Arts at Blairgowrie High School, said: "The support and guidance we've received from SSPDT has been truly transformative, allowing us to establishing the Strathmore Schools Pipe Band.

“Their help has enabled our young musicians to flourish both on and off stage.

“Thanks to their generous funding, we can offer free tuition to all learners and provide essential equipment like chanters, sticks, pads, drums and bagpipes.

“Beyond music, the pipe band experience has built leadership, confidence and independent learning skills in our pupils.

“We’re thrilled that our pupils have formed a cohesive band and are eagerly preparing for their debut at this year’s Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships."

New Piping and Drumming Roles in Capital Schools

The Trust has also recently awarded funding to Edinburgh City Council to help create two new pipe band tutor roles – with interviews taking place this week.

For the first time, students in Edinburgh state schools will be able to learn piping and snare drumming during school hours, just like other instruments – with the focus on offering provision at Castlebrae and Holyrood primary and secondary schools.

Alexandra explained: “We're always keen to work with councils and with schools and communities to bring more opportunities to pupils in places where there is no tuition currently.”

Scotland’s Musical Melting Pot

One of the highlights of the Championships is the Freestyle Category, where bands push creative boundaries – combining traditional pipes and drums with unexpected genres, from classical and jazz to rock and pop.

Alexandra said: “The Championships are not just about preserving Scottish heritage – they’re about young people making it their own and keeping traditions alive in new and unexpected ways.

“You’ll see bands playing classic Highland tunes right alongside exciting new arrangements with violins, keyboards, and guitars.

“It’s amazing to see how pipes and drums are evolving and staying relevant for future generations.”

Enter by January 31

Championship entries close on January 31 and the event is open to musicians of all skill levels from beginners to seasoned performers.

East Ayrshire Provost, Claire Leitch, said: “We’re delighted that this prestigious event is once again returning to East Ayrshire and we are looking forward to welcoming hundreds of young musicians from across Scotland to compete at the William McIlvanney Campus in Kilmarnock.

“With its 500-seat arena and performance spaces, the campus provides the perfect stage for Scotland’s flourishing young pipe band talent.”

For more information and to register, visit www.sspdt.org.uk