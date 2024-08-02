County Durham nurses touching gesture to thank those who cared for families

A nurse has thanked those who cared for his younger brother who sadly died at the age of just 56, by taking on a challenge in his memory.Steve Thomas lost his younger brother Paul after he was admitted to hospital with incurable cancer. Steve will be joined by his friend and colleague Jess Zahra. Jess lost her dad to cancer. The point from diagnosis to death was surprisingly quick for both

A nurse has thanked those who cared for his younger brother, who sadly died at the age of just 56, by taking on a challenge in his memory.

Steve Thomas lost his younger brother Paul after he was admitted to hospital with incurable and fast spreading cancer. The point from diagnosis to death was surprisingly quick and the family relied heavily on MacMillan Cancer Care and the hospital palliative team.

The Edinburgh Challenge

Paul was undoubtedly scared at times, "you could see it in his eyes", but he kept his sense of humour right to the end, as well as extolling the virtues of his favourite football team. "In many respects Paul was my hero" reflects Steve.

Paul died in Scotland and so Steve is taking on the 21-mile Edinburgh Kilt Walk in Paul's name to raise funds and awareness for MacMillan Cancer Care. Steve will be joined by his friend and colleague Jess Zahra.

Jess lost her dad to cancer, again with a short period of time between diagnosis and death. Jess recalls "When he was diagnosed with cancer, unfortunately the disease had already spread - and we were given only one more week with him. All he wanted was to come home. Things were difficult at home with symptom management and the team from Macmillan came to visit. The doctors and nurses that day ensured that my dad would be comfortable in those final days, they explained everything to the family with kindness, and as a result of this my dad was able to pass at home with his family around , and his dog Oscar as he would have wished."

Paying tribute to her dad, Jess says "he was so many things to so many people but to me he was everything. He was strong, intelligent, kind and loving. He worked so hard all of his life to provide for his family, his life revolved around us, and in turn ours his. He had his own wonderful sense of humour, a strange mixture of dry and immature. His eyes were full of kindness and wisdom, and he held a superhuman powerto right every pain I had with a big hug".

Steve with his brother Paul in hospital

Both Steve and Jess say they will forever be grateful to MacMillan for what comfort they gave to Jess' dad and the support they gave to both families.

The pair wanted to do something for the charity and had grand plans, but Steve's health deteriorated. He however remains determined to fundraise with Jess. Steve found the Kilt Walk and it seemed fitting that it would start and end in Edinburgh, where Paul died. The two nurses have worked for the NHS for many decades and have seen a lot of exceptional care , but were both so moved by the efforts of MacMillan for them and their loved ones they have set up a Just Giving page.

If you would like to donate you can do so here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/steven-thomas-1713272111954?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fsteven-thomas-1713272111954&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share