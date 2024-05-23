-Craig Hoy MSP challenges TSB's closure of Haddington branch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craig Hoy, MSP for South Scotland, has met with TSB bosses and stressed his concern and opposition to the closure of the bank’s Haddington branch.

Mr Hoy met with the TSB’s Stuart Gray and Andrew Macintyre to discuss the closure of the bank, which is in the centre of Haddington.

The bank said the decision to close the Haddington branch was taken after a review, which included proximity to an existing branch in Musselburgh and a 50 per cent decline in transactions at the Haddington branch.

However, Mr Hoy said he deeply regretted the closure of the bank branch, which follows other recent closures by High Street banking names in East Lothian.

Craig Hoy MSP.

Mr Hoy said after the meeting: “It is deeply disappointing to hear the Haddington branch will be closing, I am strongly against this move. I told bank bosses that I would like to see the branch retained, particularly as it serves rural an elderly customers, some of whom are not able to access digital and telephone banking services.

"While I understand the pressures that some banks are under, closing branches is a backwards step and should be avoided at all costs.”

He sought reassurances that no customers would be left without access to banking facilities.

He added: “I have been assured that when someone calls the bank, customers will be able to speak to someone at that branch. Those who will be unable to bank without access to a physical branch will be taken through the switching process to another bank in the town if the TSB team believes that is the right course of action for that customer. But it remains a concern that some customers might be forced to switch their accounts to another bank entirely.”

When TSB closes in early September, Haddington will have just two banks and the closure is one of nine TSB branches being shut by TSB across Scotland.

Mr Hoy has expressed concerns for those living in rural areas and elderly and vulnerable customers. Haddington is the principal town in East Lothian and many of the transport links from rural communities access the town.

A lack of transportation makes a journey to Musselburgh difficult for many rural residents who do not have access to a car.