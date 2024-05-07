Craig Hoy MSP Delighted to Judge Classic Car Tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Scotland MSP Craig Hoy was thrilled to attend and judge the North Berwick Rotary Club's 7th classic car tour after it made its way through East Lothian and the Scottish Borders.

The tour took place on April 28, and nearly 60 classic cars took part in the tour, which went from East Lothian to Kelso in the Scottish Borders. The annual event raises money for good causes, including Children’s Hospices across Scotland.

Two lucky winners also won overnight stays at the Marine Hotel in North Berwick and the Schloss Roxburghe Hotel near Kelso.

Left to right- Gordon Symon, Craig Hoy, Lewis Foster (President of North Berwick Rotary Club)

As his winning car Craig selected a 1980 Mercedes Benz 405S owned by residents of Longniddry in East Lothian.

Mr Hoy said after the event: “It was a pleasure to be invited to judge by the Rotary Club, it was great to see all the cars and congratulate the winners. The event was well organised, very well attended, and raised much-needed funds for local groups, including CHAS. Thank you to the entrants, the sponsors, and of course Gordon Symon and the volunteers at Rotary.”

He added: “I am always keen to get involved in community events, particularly when they are supporting charities and good causes, like the North Berwick Rotary Club’s support for Hospices across the country.”