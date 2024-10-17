Creative agency celebrates two decades of gutsy work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A husband and wife-founded creative agency is celebrating a milestone business anniversary, with its success attributed to putting its people first.

Edinburgh-based StudioLR, which has represented clients including Volvo, SSEN, Jura Whisky and Amnesty International has enjoyed two decades of growth, with revenues since the pandemic reaching £1million.

Co-founded by Andy Gray and Lucy Richards in 2004, the pair set out to build a business that would thrive and innovate through nurturing its team – an ethos justified by having never lost a team member to a direct rival.

Known for its gutsy creative work which has won over 100 awards, a key part of the StudioLR journey has been the partnership between Andy and Lucy, both in business and in empowering each other to follow their individual passions.

That is reflected with Andy continuing to lead StudioLR , while Lucy has shifted her focus to Better Company, a sister-venture (described affectionately as StudioLR’s better half) dedicated to working with organisations who drive social purpose.

Andy, who cut his teeth in advertising before StudioLR’s launch, said: "Reaching 20 years is an incredible milestone for us. It’s a testament to our brilliant team and the journey we’ve all been on together.

“Our ethos has always been about doing things right, — whether through standout creative work or supporting our people to be their best."

The agency has developed, and benefited from, outstanding relationships, with Volvo and SSE forming its longest-serving clients. It has a strong reputation in the drink’s sector, working with a range of household brand names.

Among its most noteworthy campaigns is the global rebrand for Rokbak, a Volvo-owned dump-truck specialist, and the creation of a new brand and identity for Portsmouth’s D-Day Story.

Lucy Richards, Co-founder of StudioLR and Leader of Better Company, said:"Starting StudioLR with Andy was quite an adventure, navigating all sorts of ups and downs together… especially the recession and pandemic. When it comes to work, we’ve certainly learned how to bring out the best in each other … one of us wants to save the world, and the other wants to focus on more commercial activities.

“With Better Company, I’ve been able to dedicate myself to work that aligns with my passion for social good. It’s all about creating meaningful change for society."

The agency’s success has been built on its ability to adapt. Over the years, StudioLR has evolved from a design-focused agency into a brand and experiential powerhouse. In 2020 it launched its own rebrand, based around a gutsy approach – and helping organisations figure out exactly what they’re made of by getting to the guts of the problem.

The company’s 20th anniversary was celebrated with a party for friends at The Old Dr Bell's Baths in Leith and featured renowned Glasgow DJ Phoebe IH.

Over the coming years StudioLR is looking to expand its team by adding more strategic and digital talent to ensure it can remain at the cutting edge of creative services.

Looking to the future, the agency is also pursuing B Corp certification, reinforcing its belief that businesses can thrive while doing good.

Andy added: “It’s been an emotional journey, and we’re proud of what we have built here with the team that has made StudioLR so successful.

“The next chapter will be our most exciting time yet, with new people set to join us and our ambitious leadership team driving us on for the next 20 years. We have no ambition to be the biggest agency in town, but want to be consistently regarded as one of the best.”