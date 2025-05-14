Cricket legend Phil Tufnell and Andy’s Man Club star in new rod licence campaign highlighting the benefits of fishing

Phil Tufnell appears in the latest Spring Fishing Licence campaign alongside members of Andy's Man Club, highlighting how angling communities help foster healthy mental wellbeing and reminding anglers to buy a rod licence.

Focusing on the theme of ‘community’, Tufnell joins three members of Andy’s Man Club—a suicide prevention charity offering free peer-to-peer support for men across the UK—to explore how fishing can be more than just a hobby. Set against the tranquil backdrop of the water’s edge, the film delves into how angling creates safe, supportive spaces where men can open up, connect, and begin to heal.

Stuart Fawcett, South Area Manager at Andy’s Man Club commented: “The work we do at Andy’s Man Club is rooted in providing men with a supportive community and all the benefits that come with it. This is why it made perfect sense for us to take part in this campaign to highlight the community and wellbeing benefits of fishing.

This powerful message is backed by new findings from a survey by The Angling Trust*, which reinforces the importance of friendships amongst anglers, with 8 in 10 anglers stating community is key for their mental wellbeing. Heidi Stone,

Phil Tufnell with Andy's Man Club members

Environment Agency Fisheries Partnerships Manager said: “We've long understood that fishing offers much more than just sport or recreation, and the fact that 80% of anglers find community essential for mental wellbeing, as revealed by the Angling Trust research shows just that”. The survey also reveals that while 4 in 10 anglers struggle to discuss mental health in everyday settings, 90% are more likely to open up while fishing with a friend or relative. 57% cite ‘connections with like-minded people’ as fishing’s greatest benefit.

Reflecting on his own experience, Tufnell shared:

“For me, fishing has always been that perfect escape when I need to switch off and clear my head. Back when I was playing cricket at the highest level, it was my go-to way to escape all that pressure and just breathe. Nothing beats being out by the water, waiting for a bite, having a laugh with old mates or just enjoying some peace and quiet.”

The campaign not only celebrates the mental health benefits of fishing but also underscores the broader impact of angling on social inclusion. Every fishing licence purchased contributes to protecting these natural spaces and supports initiatives that use fishing as a tool for mental wellbeing. Some of the funds also go toward community groups that help individuals in need find solace and support through angling.

To find out more information on when you need a fishing licence, and how to buy one, visit: https://www.gov.uk/fishing-licences/buy-a-fishing-licence