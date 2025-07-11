Crowds cheer to welcome St John Ambulance cycle responders into York after their 248-mile ride from Edinburgh

The Milner York, whose namesake, William Milner, was a St John Ambulance First Aider during World War Two have also chosen St John Ambulance to be their nominated charity. To support this event and fundraising, the Hotel gym staff set up a static bike with the leisure centre team cycling the 248 miles in the hotel reception.

The team, Sophie Dey, Oscar Barter, Dario Ferrazzi, Darin Gray, David O'Hara, Matthew Palframan, Nick Pearce, Jo Bell and Andy Cooper, cycled along with a loaded St John Ambulance Response Bike from Edinburgh to York, to highlight the role of cycle response and raise funds to help continue to equip and train St John volunteers.

Cycle responders are highly trained, both in first aid and in advanced cycling skills, enabling them to cross crowded spaces or large distances to assist a patient. The bikes used by the charity carry a comprehensive first aid kit including a specially designed defibrillator, oxygen and pain-relieving medication and weigh approximately 45kg. Each fully equipped bike costs in the region of £4,000.

Darin Gray, organiser and participant said, “What an unforgettable journey! Cycling from Edinburgh to York on our CRU bike was one of the toughest physical challenges I’ve ever faced. Long hours in the saddle, countless hills, and relentless headwinds that felt like I was pedalling through treacle—but every mile was worth it. Knowing I was raising money for St John Ambulance kept me going when the wind was pushing back harder than I expected. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported, donated, and cheered us on—this wasn’t just a ride, it was a mission. Onwards to the next challenge!”

St John’s Cycle Response Unit is a key part of the charity’s approach to delivering first aid to people wherever and whenever they need it, but they can’t carry out their life saving work without vital funds. If readers would like to help support cycle responders and volunteers with a donation they can do so at JustGiving link here:

https://www.justgiving.com/team/edinburgh2york?utm_medium=team&utm_content=edinburgh2york&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share

We are immensely grateful, no matter the size of the donation. For further information about our charity, to volunteer with us and to find a large resource of free first aid advice and videos, please visit www.sja.org.uk.

The Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Mrs Joanna Ropner, discussing the bike

Middlesbrough St John Ambulance Headquarters and training centre

The Town Crier and crowds welcome the team