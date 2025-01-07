Cruden Homes and City Of Edinburgh Council support North Edinburgh Community Festival with £2,000 donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North Edinburgh Community Festival (NECF), one of the city’s most anticipated family-friendly events, has received a £2,000 donation from Cruden Homes and City of Edinburgh Council, to help deliver its biggest and most inclusive festival yet.

Taking place on Saturday May 17, from 12pm to 5.30pm at West Pilton Park, the free event will feature a vibrant mix of activities, live music, workshops, food stalls, a community parade, sports, and opportunities for jobs, skills, and learning.

This generous donation will go directly towards the essential costs of hiring equipment and providing vital support for over 150 local charities, groups, and organisations leading community-focused stalls and initiatives at the event.

L-R: Barbara Robertson - WPNC , Ben MacPherson - MSP, Willie Black - WPNC and Festival Chair, Adele Conn - Festival Director, Steven McDonald – Cruden Homes

Cruden is building 143 energy efficient affordable homes at Silverlea on behalf of City of Edinburgh Council and this donation forms part of the range of community benefits that are being delivered here.

Adele Conn, Festival Director of the North Edinburgh Community Festival, said:"Many thanks to Cruden and the City of Edinburgh Council for their £2,000 donation, supporting the hiring of equipment and supporting local charities and organisations involved with the event. The 2025 festival is set to be one of the biggest and most inclusive festivals yet, and this donation will help us to continue to strengthen community bonds, pride, and unity in North Edinburgh."

Michael Palethorpe, Production and Community Benefit Manager at Cruden said: “The North Edinburgh Community Festival is a cornerstone of local culture, uniting the community through a vibrant celebration of music, dance, and food, alongside invaluable workshops focused on jobs, skills, and learning. As a company with deep roots in the area, Cruden is proud to be involved, alongside our partners at the City of Edinburgh Council, in supporting this enriching event that makes such a positive impact on the community.”

Jane Meagher, Leader of City of Edinburgh Council, said: “We’re delighted to see this important annual festival for north Edinburgh receiving support through our contractor who is building affordable homes for us as part of our £1.3bn regeneration of Granton Waterfront. Providing events such as these is so important to bring communities together to enjoy inclusive cultural activities and have lots of fun for residents of all ages to enjoy.”

The North Edinburgh Community Festival has become a key event in the local calendar, fostering a sense of pride and creating opportunities for families, residents, and organisations to come together in a fun, inclusive, and celebratory environment. The 2025 festival is set to showcase North Edinburgh's talent, culture, and community spirit, with a diverse and exciting programme that will highlight the very best of the area.