Cutting-edge Digital and Graphic Design degree launches at Queen Margaret University

Queen Margaret University (QMU), Edinburgh has launched an innovative BA (Hons) Digital and Graphic Design course, which is set to welcome its first cohort of undergraduate students in September 2026. Created in consultation with leading design companies, the course will ensure that QMU graduates have the contemporary skills, experience and attributes that employers value most.

This exciting new course has been designed to meet the increasing demand for skilled professionals in the creative industries and other industry organisations, blending artistic expression with advanced digital technologies. Students will gain hands-on experience in visual communication, branding, web design, motion graphics, and strategic storytelling, preparing them for exciting dynamic careers in design studios, advertising agencies, media companies, and freelance practice.

Dr Dave Wood, Programme Leader for the new BA (Hons) Digital and Graphic Design, brings decades of experience in design education and industry to the role. He explained: “There has never been a more exciting time to work in digital and graphic design, particularly when the development of AI is allowing designers to take their creative work to a whole new level. It’s a growing and exhilarating area to work in, and with all sectors requiring graphic and design specialists, graduates can follow their passion by developing their careers in their chosen field – whether that be in business, healthcare, public sector, education, the creative industries or the charitable sector – in the UK or internationally.

“Our industry colleagues across Scotland and the UK have been incredibly supportive about the development of this course. We’ve worked hard to build a curriculum that responds to the evolving needs of the creative sector, with input from leading design companies across Scotland and the UK. We are excited about empowering students to become confident, thoughtful designers who can shape the visual culture of tomorrow.”

The course will be a creative, fun and exhilarating experience for students who will have the chance to develop their skills in visual storytelling, visual strategy and innovation, which will allow them to create their own unique design voice.

The programme will be delivered by the Division of Media, Communication and Performing Arts and draws on QMU’s strong reputation in media and creative industries. Students will benefit from real-world projects, industry-standard software, and opportunities to collaborate with professionals through industry workshops, guest lectures, and work-based learning.

There will be lots of practical experience so that graduates will be able to hit the ground running when they enter the world of work. This includes the opportunity to work on live briefs and the chance to build a professional portfolio during the four years of study at QMU. And with a strong emphasis on industry engagement and career readiness, the course includes networking opportunities and insights from experienced designers and creative agencies, ensuring that graduates understand and are equipped for roles such as UX/UI designer, motion graphics artist, digital brand strategist, and more.

Dr Wood added: “Designers don’t just make things look good - they shape how we communicate, interact, and understand the world. This course encourages students to think critically and creatively, using design as a tool for meaningful change and to bring stories to life!

Prospective students are invited to attend QMU’s upcoming Undergraduate Open Day on 25 October 2025, where they can meet staff, explore facilities, and learn more about the course. It’s also a great opportunity for students to learn about the different industries and roles that might be available to them following graduation.

Applications for the BA (Hons) Digital and Graphic Design are now open via UCAS for 2026 entry. For more information, visit QMU’s course page.