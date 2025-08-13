Dalkeith Men's Shed announced as finalist in Scottish Men's Shed of the Year Awards 2025
Following an inspiring showcase of camaraderie, creativity, and community impact from across the country, the following Men’s Sheds have been shortlisted as national finalists:
- St Andrews Men's Shed
- Dalkeith Men's Shed
- Clyde Coast and Cumbraes Men's Shed
Each of the five regional winners stood out for their remarkable commitment to supporting men’s health and wellbeing, fostering intergenerational connection, and enriching their communities with creative and meaningful projects.
Jason Schroeder, SMSA Executive Officer, said: "All five regional winners demonstrated the power of Scottish Men’s Sheds to transform lives and build stronger communities. It was no easy task narrowing it down, but the three finalists have truly gone above and beyond in their reach, activities, and innovation. We congratulate them all and look forward to celebrating the final winner later this year.”
The SMSA also warmly recognises the two remaining regional winners—Houston & Killellan Church Men’s Shed and Inverness Men’s Shed—as runners-up in this year’s competition. In recognition of their fantastic achievements, both Sheds will receive £250 from the SMSA towards Shed running costs, along with a Regional Winner certificate and the title. With such strong contenders across the board, the judging panel faced an incredibly difficult task in selecting just three finalists.
Voting to decide the overall winner will open on Friday August 29 to SMSA members, with the 2025 Scottish Men's Shed of the Year announced at the SMSA National Gathering, AGM and Awards event on the 3rd October.
To learn more about the SMSA, join as an individual member for FREE and find your local Shed, please visit www.scottishmsa.org.uk