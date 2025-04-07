Dalkeith pensioner cycling the UK coast for charity that saves lives at sea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cyclist pedalling his way around the UK and Irish coastline to visit every lifeboat station reached Hunstanton RNLI on Sunday 6 April.

Retired teacher Ian Malcolm from Dalkeith, near Edinburgh, began his epic ride two years ago and reckons to have ticked off 70 stations so far, including outposts up and down the south western and eastern coasts of Scotland, along with Eastern England.

The 72-year-old, who is camping out each night along the way and carrying all of his equipment and supplies on his bike, said: 'I'm setting no particular time scale.

'It's taking me to a lot of bits of the country I'd never otherwise get to visit.'

Ian Malcolm with the search and rescue hovercraft at Hunstanton Lifeboat Station in Norfolk

He added as a sailor, he was aware that many people find themselves in difficulty on the water.

'More than ever we need the RNLI’s help,' he said. 'As a charity, the RNLI depends on our donations so it can go on saving lives and keeping us and our loved ones safe.'

Ian met senior helm Dave Cleland and listened into a crew briefing before lifeboat Spirit of West Norfolk was launched for one of her regular Sunday exercises,

'I've set up a JustGiving page - Ian's fundraiser for RNLI - where people can donate,' he said, before he pedalled off on the next stage of his journey.

'I set myself a target of £500 but it's already well-exceeded that.'