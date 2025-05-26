Dalmeny and Queensferry Parish Church receives prestigious Eco-Congregation Scotland Gold Award

Dalmeny and Queensferry Parish Church is delighted to announce that it has been named a recipient of the Eco-Congregation Scotland Gold Award, making it only the 12th congregation in Scotland to achieve this recognition. The award celebrates the church’s commitment to environmental stewardship and its active role in fostering community sustainability.

Assessors praised the congregation for its outstanding collaborative spirit and energetic involvement in environmental initiatives. Highlights of the commendation include:

Team Working Excellence: The assessment noted the exceptional level of cooperation among various groups, with eco-friendly practices deeply embedded into the daily life of the congregation.

Broad Community Engagement: The church has been lauded for its strong support and active participation in numerous local environmental groups.

Integration of Faith and Ecology: Church leaders have effectively incorporated environmental issues into the spiritual and practical life of their community.

Innovative Initiatives: Special mention was made of the work behind the Heat Hack initiative and the variety of events that both raise awareness and promote environmental action.

Civic Involvement: The church's engagement with Christian Aid and its proactive stance on climate change—evidenced through organizing an Election Hustings and political lobbying

The Eco Congregation lead from Dalmeny and Queensferry Parish Church commented, "This award is a real acknowledgment of the hard work that has gone in over the past 5 years or more from so many people within the congregation. We are delighted to be recognised and remain committed to advancing our environmental projects while inspiring others to join us in caring for our shared creation."

The work will continue with the churches next initiative which is ‘The Great Big Green Week’. This starts with a Make do and Mend Café on 7th June in Queensferry Parish church and culminates on Friday 13th June with the Big Green Café in Dalmeny Church hall. There are themed events every other day of the week too from Tea ‘n’ tots to Book swaps- see www.dqpc.org or Facebook for details.