Dalmeny based soap maker expands into retail

Oir Soap have opened up a small luxury eco-friendly cosmetics shop as part of their production facility in Dalmeny, just outside South Queensferry.

Oir have been making their award-winning soaps from there since April, and have now opened the retail space so visitors can pop in and see where the products are made, while getting their hands on some lovely brands.

Jolene Roberts, Founder of Oir said:

“I started Oir Soap as I wanted to use less plastic in the house, and felt that shower gel was an easy thing to get rid of by using solid soaps. Through lockdown I learned how to make soap in my kitchen, and then launched the business in November 2021.

“Since its launch we’ve won multiple awards, including the Best Artisan Soap Brand with the Beauty Shortlist Awards two years in a row, and Scottish Edge. Winning Scottish Edge gave us a big funding boost and meant we were able to open up this production facility, as everything was being made in my garage conversion before that.

“Opening the shop feels like another big milestone, and hopefully introduces more people to Oir. We have a lovely mix of our own products, and other eco-luxe brands like UpCircle and Mirror Water in the shop that will hopefully help people pick more plant friendly cosmetics, without having to compromise on quality or aesthetics.”

The shop is currently open Monday – Friday, and if there is demand, they will look to open at the weekend too.

You can visit them at 8a Main Street, Dalmeny, EH30 9TU and you can learn more about the brand at oirsoap.co.uk or @oirsoap on Instagram / @oirsoap on Facebook.