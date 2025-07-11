Dalry Swim Centre Celebrates 130 Years at the Heart of the Community

One of Edinburgh Leisure’s five cherished Victorian pools, Dalry Swim Centre, is marking a remarkable milestone - 130 years of serving the city - with a day of celebration on Monday, 14th July.

“Dalry has been at the heart of the community for decades,” said Wendy Avinou, Manager at Dalry Swim Centre. “We’re so lucky to have this gem of a building still in use today. Generations have learnt to swim here - grandparents, parents, and now their children. It’s a living legacy.”

To mark the occasion, staff will be donning Victorian swimwear in a light-hearted video to be shared on social media ahead of the big day. The team is also inviting past and present swimmers to stop by and share their memories.

John Duke, a regular swimmer at Dalry remembers: “I’ve been swimming at Dalry since the early ’90s and used to come after work at Oven Fresh, and even after moving house twice, I kept coming back. I brought my grandkids here three times a week, and I’ve been part of the over-60s sessions every Monday and Wednesday.

Making history - Dalry celebrates 130 years

“Dalry’s always had a personal feel. The staff know me, they know my medical needs – I have diabetes, and they’ve always looked out for me. After my first shoulder operation, I used the pool for rehab - though I could only last five minutes in the sauna before the metal in my arm started heating up.

“Some of my favourite memories are the Christmas parties for the over-60s. They’d bring out a giant inflatable dog that took up half the pool, and we’d have a laugh before heading upstairs for sandwiches and a wee drink. Billy Reid, the supervisor, even dressed up as Santa! It’s not just the pool - it’s the staff and other customers that make Dalry special.”

Grove Swimming Club, founded in 1901 and still training at Dalry, will showcase a nostalgic display of historic photos, medals, and trophies. They are due to celebrate their 125th anniversary next year.

One former member fondly recalls: “I was a member of Grove back in the 1950s. I went to Balgreen School, and we were taken to ‘the baths’ - I loved Dalry. After swimming, we’d grab a wee ‘shivery bite’ from the shop down the road before catching the bus home. Those were the days.”

Generations have swum at Dalry

And another member, Christine Baker, who is still involved with Grove Swimming Club said: “Dalry was a huge part of my childhood—from baths in the upper gallery to learning to swim with my dad. I joined Grove Swimming Club in the '60s and I’m still involved today. So many happy memories.”

Children from Dalry Primary School have contributed artwork celebrating the centre’s history, which will be proudly displayed in the foyer.

Adding historical depth to the celebrations, Jackie Sangster from Historic Environment Scotland will deliver a talk on the legacy of Edinburgh’s Victorian swimming baths.

Many of the city’s contemporary swimming pools were part of a scheme to build public baths to promote cleanliness and hygiene among the working classes, who did not have routine access to such facilities. To attend, please contact Martin Bews, Operations Manager: [email protected] to register your interest and confirm timings.

Dalry Swim Centre celebrates its 130th anniversary

Dalry Swim Centre, with its elegant 7-bay Italianate façade and sunlit 25-yard pool, has been a community cornerstone since 1895. In 2010, it was saved from closure thanks to a passionate local campaign backed by 3,500 petitioners, MSP Sarah Boyack, and Councillor Donald Wilson. A major refurbishment in 2018–2019 modernised the facility while preserving its historic charm.

Dalry is one of five stunning Victorian pools operated by Edinburgh Leisure, alongside Warrender, Leith Victoria, Glenogle, and Portobello. These venues blend timeless architecture with modern amenities—including upgraded changing rooms, energy-efficient systems, and warm, welcoming spaces.

Part of Edinburgh 900 Celebrations

Dalry’s anniversary is part of Edinburgh Leisure’s “City of Leisure” theme for Edinburgh 900.

Visit Edinburgh Leisure’s Edinburgh 900 exhibitions, all under one roof at St James Quarter on Leith Street (next to Mor Bakery) on until 15 July, 10:00 - 16:00, to explore:

•Great Lengths – the story of Edinburgh’s Victorian pools

•Your Health is for Life – 25 things you didn’t know about Edinburgh Leisure

Edinburgh Leisure staff will be on hand to discuss membership options, fundraising, and volunteering.

As the largest provider of sport and leisure facilities across Edinburgh, Edinburgh Leisure helps people enjoy healthier, happier, and more active lives. Their facilities and programmes serve community members of all ages and abilities. As a charitable trust, every penny they receive goes back into supporting the health and wellbeing of Edinburgh residents.