Dandara lends a helping hand to Kirkliston Primary pupils' transition into high school

Independent housebuilder Dandara is continuing to honour its commitment to supporting Kirkliston’s local community, having now embarked on enhancing educational opportunities for local pupils.

The housebuilder has donated funds to cover the transportation costs for the Kirkliston Primary School P7 pupils as they transition to Queensferry High School.

The contribution by Dandara, which has recently built new homes at its Foxhall Gait development, has enabled the school to organise a transition event for its P7 pupils. These will provide them with an opportunity to explore their future secondary school environment first-hand and engage in activities that will help ease their transition.

The first event happened at the start of December, where the primary school pupils were transported via bus to the secondary school, for their first transition day.

Kirkliston Primary School students at Queensferry High School

Tony Williamson, Sales Director at Dandara Scotland, commented: “The transition from primary to secondary school can feel like a rollercoaster of excitement and nerves. A lot of our worries tend to be in our imagination, but through facilitating this initiative, Kirkliston’s pupils will soon feel right at home at their future high school!

"We hope that these transition events will make students feel more confident and prepared as they embark on this exciting milestone of their schooling journey.”

Yvonne Buchanan-Coutts, Transition Teacher for the Queensferry Learning Community, adds: “The transition from primary to secondary school is a crucial milestone in a young person's educational journey, and it is important to ensure that this process is smooth, supportive, and equitable for all.

"Taking part in transition events, in the high school environment, and interacting with peers from other P7 classes within the learning community helps foster a sense of belonging and builds essential social connections. While logistical challenges may arise, such as the difficulty of mobilizing P7 pupils from Kirkliston Primary due to its distance, it is essential to ensure that all schools, regardless of their location, are supported in participating fully.

“By working together with Dandara Homes to provide transportation solutions and creating inclusive opportunities, we can ensure that every pupil, including those from Kirkliston Primary, has equitable access to these valuable experiences, helping them build confidence, reduce anxiety, and prepare both socially and academically for the move to secondary school.”

