Dandara supports local community with donation to East Lothian Foodbank

Independent housebuilder Dandara is supporting the East Lothian community this Christmas with a £1000 donation to East Lothian Foodbank. This donation will go towards providing essential food supply packages for local families in need over the festive season.

This year, Trussell's UK-wide Foodbank community distributed more than 3.1 million emergency food parcels to people facing hardship, a 94% increase over the past five years.

With the winter season bringing heightened demands, supporting local foodbanks is more vital than ever.

Dandara’s financial donation will go towards purchasing fresh fruit and vegetables and essential food items for the foodbank’s emergency food parcels. These contain three days’ worth of essential meals for anyone in need.

As well as their financial donation, a number of team members from Dandara East Scotland spent a day volunteering at East Lothian Foodbank, sorting food parcels and learning about the essential work the foodbank undergoes in the community.

The Dandara team, who have recently launched sales from-plan at nearby development, The Pines in Wallyford, have also donated a selection of non-perishable items to be distributed from the foodbank.

Tony Williamson, Sales Director at Dandara East Scotland, commented: “East Lothian Foodbank do exceptional work in assisting those who need support in the local area. At Dandara, we prioritise the creation of communities when we build, therefore we strongly believe in helping organisations that are already doing vital work in these areas.

“With Christmas just around the corner, it matters more than ever to ensure that our neighbours can enjoy the festive period without having to worry about feeding themselves and their families.”

Lisa McCart, East Lothian Foodbank Volunteer and Warehouse Manager, adds: “As you can imagine, Christmas is a very busy time for us at the foodbank. It goes without saying that every person deserves to have a happy Christmas, with as little stress as possible.

"Our work helps to ensure that those struggling to put food on the table have one less thing to worry about and will hopefully be able to have an enjoyable time spent with their loved ones. We rely on donations and volunteers to make sure the work gets done, so we’re so happy to have Dandara onboard to support us at this busy time.”

