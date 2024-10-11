Davidson's Mains Scout Group celebrate their centenary year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year, 30th Craigalmond (Davidson's Mains) Scout Group is celebrating its centenary with a range of activities including trips to Switzerland, an oral history project and a mural to their Scout Hall.

This year, 30th Craigalmond (Davidson's Mains) Scout Group is celebrating its centenary year. Scouting continues to grow in Davidson's Mains, which now sees 170 young people aged 4-14 take part in Scouting each week. The success of the group is driven by a dedicated team of volunteers who freely give up their time to provide young people with a range of life skills and new experiences.

The Scout Group has been busy marking this special anniversary with lots of exciting trips and events, including to Kandersteg International Scout Centre in Switzerland for the Scout section in the summer this year.

As well as this, the Group has upgraded the outside of its Scout Hall in Davidsons Mains. Young people from all sections gathered to put their ideas down on paper as to what Scouting meant to them and local artist Ross Macrae took these ideas and drawings to create a visual representation in the form of a mural. The Scout Group opened the mural at its Annual General Meeting on Sunday 6th October where the young people involved in the design cut the ribbon, ate cake and celebrated another successful year of Scouting in Davidson's Mains.

The opening of the centenary mural at 30th Craigalmond (Davidson's Mains) Scout Group

Davidson's Mains Scout Group is also carrying out an oral history project, which is being generously funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, which involves interviewing members and former members (both those who were involved as youth members and adult volunteers) and hearing about all their experiences of Scouting. Interviews are well underway and the material that has been uncovered to date has been fascinating. This who were involved in Davidson's Mains Scout Group are encouraged to contact the Scout Group to take part.