Dedicated app boosts guest experience at East Lothian campsite

An award-winning Scottish campsite in East Lothian has introduced a bespoke app to make the guest experience even better.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drummohr Camping and Glamping Site, near Edinburgh, designed the customer app along with technology firm Holidaymaker to improve access to key information about the site amenities, accommodation and local area, and to encourage visitor interaction, allowing them to better plan their holiday in advance.

The Drummohr app allows guests to:

Access information about accommodation, site facilities, events and optional extras

Find reminders about what to bring to make the most of their stay

Explore an interactive map of the campsite

Find out where to eat and visit locally, with links to the websites of key Edinburgh attractions, including how to book tickets

Discover nearby walking and cycling routes

Take advantage of special offers, manage their booking and leave feedback

Re-book before they leave to gain a loyalty discount

Guests can also create personalised holiday itineraries before they arrive via the app, and receive pop up notifications with useful information such as any emergency road closures nearby, or the arrival of a mobile pizza van or ice cream van on site.

Glamping pods at Drummohr Camping and Glamping Site near Edinburgh

Angie Purves, site manager at Drummohr, which has won awards from both Camping Magazine and Pitchup.com in the past year, said: “Our guests are what make the success of our campsites, and we’re always looking at ways to improve the on-site experience to make their stays even better than before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The app boosts the services we already provide and helps ensure that our guests have all the information they need for an enjoyable and relaxing stay.

“We believe it takes staying at Drummohr to the next level and it’s really exciting that our guests now have easy access to these extra services and offers at the touch of a button.”

The site near Musselburgh, which has a five-star rating from the AA, offers self-catering luxury lodges with hot tubs, glamping pods and en-suite bothies, and both grass and hard-standing pitches for touring and tents, all with electric. Drummohr is 10 minutes from Edinburgh city centre by train and is close to the beaches of East Lothian.

Drummohr Camping and Glamping Site at Musselburgh is close to the beaches of East Lothian

Drummohr is part of WCF, an employee-owned family of businesses which operates across the UK in the leisure, retail and logistics sectors, and is one of three five-star camping and glamping businesses operated by the company, with sister sites at Herding Hill Farm, close to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, and Longnor Wood, exclusively for adults, in the Peak District. A different version of the app has been created for each individual campsite, reflecting the site, its location, and events and activities available locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Lakins, CEO of Holidaymaker, said: “Working with the WCF team has been a pleasure, and we’re excited that the Holidaymaker platform is continuing to enhance the guest experience.

“The app is already seeing an impressive number of downloads, enabling guests to better self-serve and fully explore the stunning surroundings. The team has really engaged with the app, and Holidaymaker’s Direct-to-Guest Marketing™ tools, and it’s fantastic to see how much of an impact it is having for both staff and guests.”

The Drummohr app is available to download on all main mobile devices. The app can be downloaded by anyone, with or without a booking. The campsite promotes the app via notices on site, on its website www.drummohr.co.uk and on social media.