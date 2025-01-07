Dementia or simply old age? Edinburgh care homes to host advice events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of a nationwide initiative, three care homes in Edinburgh are inviting local people to their free dementia advice events.

This January, Care UK’s Cairdean House, Lauder Lodge, and Murrayside are inviting members of the community for three special events as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

At Cairdean House, on Friday 24th January, between 2.30pm and 4.30pm, a ‘Supporting People with Advanced Dementia’ session will be led by the Clinical Unit Manager Jed Egan Veridiano, who will share insights on how the brain changes during the advanced stages of dementia, and how to support a loved one with their changing physical and emotional needs, and behaviours.

Care UK’s Cairdean House, Lauder Lodge, and Murrayside are hosting dementia events

On Friday 31st January, from 11am-1pm, a Dementia Café at Lauder Lodge will be led by Maylita Espallardo, the home’s Unit Manager. Attendees will have the opportunity to share their experiences, meet other people, and take part in fun activities, while getting valuable advice and support and enjoying complimentary freshly baked cakes prepared by the Head Chef.

Also on Friday 31st January, from 2pm-4pm, a ‘Benefits of Namaste for Dementia’ event will be held at Murrayside, which will be led by Namaste Trainer and Lifestyle Lead, Gemma MacInnes, who will share insights on Namaste techniques and benefits.

In addition to the event, the Edinburgh community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Kat Barnwell, Home Manager at Cairdean House, said: “When an older relative starts acting out of character or forgetting things, it can be a worrying time for family members. When a dementia diagnosis becomes more advance, it can be very distressing, which is why we want to welcome the local community to come along to our session with Jed, so that they can access vital support and information.”

Anees Riaz, Home Manager at Lauder Lodge, added: “Most people cannot confidently differentiate between signs of old age and symptoms of dementia – nor can they picture leading a meaningful life once diagnosed. We want to change this, which is why we’re thrilled to be taking part in the Big Dementia Conversation once again by hosting our own free Dementia Café.”

Suzanne Welsh, Home Manager at Murrayside, added: “We’d like to encourage the local community to join us for our ‘Benefits of Namaste for Dementia’ event, which we know will be so valuable to many. It will be an opportunity to meet other people in similar circumstances, share experiences and gain some valuable insights. Together, we can build a more dementia-friendly Edinburgh.”

For more information on Murrayside, Lauder Lodge and Cairdean House and to book a place at the event, please visit careuk.com/edinburgh

To support people who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia or their loved ones, Care UK has set up a free helpline and advice hub. To find out more, please visit: careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation

Care UK’s Murrayside, Lauder Lodge and Cairdean House have been specially designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence. The homes offer a range of care types, including full-time residential, dementia and nursing care and short-term respite care, and benefit from a range of luxury facilities, including cinema rooms and hair and beauty salons.