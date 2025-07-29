Diving into opportunity: Free lifeguard training opens doors for young Edinburgh talent

Edinburgh Leisure, in partnership with The King's Trust, is offering an exciting opportunity for young people aged 16-30 years to launch a career in lifeguarding through a comprehensive free training programme starting in August.

To be eligible to apply, candidates must NOT be currently in full-time work or education (including school) and they must be aged between 16 and 30 years old.

Programme Highlights

The innovative 'Get into Lifeguarding' initiative provides a structured pathway to employment, featuring:

A pre-selection day with a swim test which will take place on 13 August

Free one-week National Pool Lifeguard Qualification (NPLQ) course

One week of work experience at one of Edinburgh Leisure pool venues

Mentorship from experienced staff

Job interview preparation

Up to six months of post-programme support

Reimbursed travel expenses and lunches

Programme Timeline

Week 1: King's Trust Team Building & Employability Skills Workshops at King's Trust Venue

Week 2: NPLQ course week at Edinburgh Leisure Venue.

Week 3: King's Trust CV and Interview Preparation Workshops at King's Trust Venue

Week 4: Work Placement Week at Edinburgh Leisure Venue.

Week 5: Guaranteed Interviews & Celebration Event with Edinburgh Leisure & King's Trust

Franek Karwacki, 18, from Trinity, is one of a previous cohort’s success stories.

He left Trinity High School in summer 2024 with outstanding A-grade Highers and had been working part-time in a fish and chip shop.

Unlike many of his peers who pursued immediate university education, Franek chose an alternative path. Encouraged by his father, he applied to the 'Get Into Lifeguarding Course' offered by the King’s Trust in partnership with Edinburgh Leisure, viewing it as an opportunity for professional development and personal growth.

Unlike his university-bound friends who were burning through their savings, it was an opportunity for him to earn a steady income in his ‘gap year’. The shift work didn’t bother him either with him enthusing: “I quite enjoy the earlies, starting at 5:30am and ending at 2pm, as it gives me time to pursue my passion for basketball,” he says.

The programme opened a door he hadn't even considered before. "I hadn't necessarily thought about lifeguarding as a career path," Franek admitted, "but now I've gained skills that were completely paid for and got a job. The support from both Edinburgh Leisure and the King's Trust transformed what could have been an uncertain period into a real opportunity.”

A year on, having worked as a lifeguard at Leith Victoria, the qualifications have springboarded him into his next chapter. He has recently left Edinburgh Leisure to finally join his peers by heading to university in Sweden to study Economics and Society. “I’m going to be looking into lifeguarding opportunities while I’m in Sweden to support my studies, so the qualifications have definitely come in handy.”

Karen West, Manger at Portobello Swim Centre emphasised the programme's broader mission: "This initiative is a win-win. We're providing young people with a unique opportunity to learn, grow, and potentially launch a career in the leisure industry. For many young people, like Franek, this could be life-changing for them.”

How to Apply

For Programme related enquiries and to apply, email by August 7:

Spaces are limited to 12 participants. Don't miss this life-changing opportunity!