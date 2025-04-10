Do you have an idea to improve your community?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You can apply for up to £5000 from the council's community grants fund.

The fund have been set up to support local projects that will benefit people in their community. This small grants scheme awards money to constituted groups.

Applications should be for one-off activities that improve and encourage community activity in the area. The kinds of things that the fund could support includes:

start-up grants for new groups

buying a piece of equipment for your group

improving or developing your community group’s activities

raising awareness of your group’s activities

recruiting new volunteers/members to your group

finding out about needs in your community

small scale projects that enhance quality of life and complement other improvements in the area that will align with the Locality Improvement Plan.

Find out more and apply on the Council's website www.edinburgh.gov.uk/communitygrantsfund