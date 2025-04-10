Do you have an idea to improve your community?

By The City of Edinburgh Council
Contributor
Published 10th Apr 2025, 17:36 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 10:16 BST
You can apply for up to £5000 from the council's community grants fund.

The fund have been set up to support local projects that will benefit people in their community. This small grants scheme awards money to constituted groups.

Applications should be for one-off activities that improve and encourage community activity in the area. The kinds of things that the fund could support includes:

  • start-up grants for new groups
  • buying a piece of equipment for your group
  • improving or developing your community group’s activities
  • raising awareness of your group’s activities
  • recruiting new volunteers/members to your group
  • finding out about needs in your community
  • small scale projects that enhance quality of life and complement other improvements in the area that will align with the Locality Improvement Plan.

Find out more and apply on the Council's website www.edinburgh.gov.uk/communitygrantsfund

