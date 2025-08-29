Do you have an idea to improve your community?

Apply for up to £5000 from the City of Edinburgh Council's Community Grants Fund. Local groups can use this fund to support their communities - like the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) have used this funding to create welcoming spaces and vital support for Ukrainians in Edinburgh.

There are still funds available for groups in these neighbourhood areas of the city: Inverleith, Forth, Morningside and Western. Deadline for applications 30 September.

Leith Chooses, the annual fund which is allocated once a year, has also opened for applications until 22 October.

Check out how to apply edinburgh.gov.uk/communitygrantsfund

You can also join an online applicant information sessions to get more detail, including how funding decisions are made and tips for your application. Wednesday 3 September 2025, 6pm to 7pm Thursday 4 September 2025, 10am - 11am Register for a session on the Council's website.