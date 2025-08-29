Do you have an idea to improve your community?
There are still funds available for groups in these neighbourhood areas of the city: Inverleith, Forth, Morningside and Western. Deadline for applications 30 September.
Leith Chooses, the annual fund which is allocated once a year, has also opened for applications until 22 October.
Check out how to apply edinburgh.gov.uk/communitygrantsfund
You can also join an online applicant information sessions to get more detail, including how funding decisions are made and tips for your application. Wednesday 3 September 2025, 6pm to 7pm Thursday 4 September 2025, 10am - 11am Register for a session on the Council's website.