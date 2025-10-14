Dobbies’ Pet Shop opens to meet demand in Edinburgh

The Pet Shop at Dobbies’ Edinburgh store

Dobbies Garden Centre in Edinburgh is extending its pet offering to cater for the growing number of animal lovers in the city. From October, the Dobbies store at Lasswade will be home to ‘The Pet Shop’ a new area dedicated entirely to Edinburgh’s pets.

Dobbies has seen significant growth of its pet products with sales up 10% in 2025. As a result, they’ve introduced a bespoke pet shop and also increased capacity at its much-loved and yearly sell-out Santa Paws experience to help meet anticipated demand for dog-themed Christmas events.

The Pet Shop will feature an expanded product offering with the introduction of capsule brands, with the likes of Joules, FatFace and Disney providing doggy clothing to keep them warm through winter, improved accessories and toys for all pets to offer a broader choice, as well as trusted puppy training, travel and health products.

Dogs will also be able to enjoy a new gourmet Pointer pick n mix counter, The Barking Bakery with pooch-friendly cupcakes and Ruffingtons artisanal dog doughnuts and eclairs, as well an impressive range of dried dog food and fresh frozen products from brands like Barking Heads, Pooch & Mutt, Boost Pet and Orijen.

Dogs are welcome to come in and see The Pet Store for themselves and then enjoy a treat in a dedicated area of the restaurant. Customers can also take part in Dobbies’ monthly social media competition, Dogs at Dobbies, by posting a picture and using the hashtag #dogsatdobbies to be in a chance of winning a gift voucher. There is even a spot at The Pet Shop where dogs can paws for a selfie with a seasonal backdrop.

Dobbies’ General Manager at the Edinburgh store, Jenna Bavidge said: “Our love for dogs continues to grow and more than ever people are dedicating both time and money to pampering their pets. We’ve seen a noticeable shift in shopping habits at our Edinburgh store, and we’re thrilled to have expanded and developed our ranges to meet this rising demand.”

Customers can explore Dobbies’ pet range in-store or online at www.dobbies.com.