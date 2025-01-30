Door designer reveals what your front door colour says about you as blue reigns supreme in Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new year is in full swing and almost half of Brits are thought to be planning home improvements for 2025. While interiors often steal the spotlight, especially in the winter, home exterior is high on the list of jobs for Brits to tackle this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When thinking about the outside of your home, a functional and first impression friendly front door is one of the first things that comes to mind. And now new research2 conducted by premium window and door designer, The Residence Collection, reveals the top front door colours people from Edinburgh are opting for in 2025 and the messages they send to their visitors.

Here’s what’s most common on the city’s streets today:

White (46%)Brown (25%)Green (10%)

The Residence Collection

However, when residents in Edinburgh were asked what front door colour they actually desired for their home, two in five claimed that they would actually choose blue, while 15% chose a green door, with black coming in third (14%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Trotman, Marketing Manager of premium window and door designer, The Residence Collection, shares her expert insight on the results:

“Blue is known to create spaces of relaxation and calm, making it the perfect front door colour. Choosing this colour will give yourself and visitors a serene feeling upon entering while also invoking peace.

“While blue can sometimes be deemed as a boring and safe colour, opting for warm shades of blue like marine navy, sea blue and biking blue can create an especially cosy feeling. It’s a choice that won’t just look good – it’ll feel good too.”

Across the UK, sophistication takes center stage when it comes to front door preferences, with nearly one in five (15%) opting for the timeless elegance of a black exterior door. Generational trends also reveal distinct tastes: over 30% of Boomers favour grey doors for their versatility and inviting appeal, while 29% of Millennials lean towards the classic simplicity and clean look of traditional white doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Trotman comments: “Entering into a new year can be an exciting time for home improvements with many homeowners having a fresh perspective on their goals for 2025 following the Christmas celebrations.

“When you’re looking to purchase a new door, three factors often come into play: energy saving costs, security and the curb appeal of your home. The survey unveiled some interesting revelations about what first impression they want to give to guests, especially those in Edinburgh.

“Blue is a positive choice for a front door, one that won’t go unnoticed, but it also has an essence of tranquility, which are fantastic vibes to take into 2025.”