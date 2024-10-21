Doubling up! Edinburgh care home shortlisted for two national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care home in Edinburgh is celebrating after being nominated for two prestigious national awards.

Care UK’s Murrayside, on South Beechwood, has been shortlisted in the ‘Management Team of the Year’ and ‘Scotland Care Home of the Year’ categories at the Caring UK Awards 2024, after being rated ‘very good’ by the Care Inspectorate and crowned ‘Best for Nursing Care’ in the Care Home Awards 2024 earlier this year.

The Caring UK Awards celebrate the best of the best in the care sector, recognising top carers, facilities, and programs across the country.

The team at Murrayside are committed to getting to know residents on a personal level. Before residents move in, team members learn about their hobbies, interests, skills and life history. This includes compiling a ‘playlist of life’ based on residents’ favourite songs from across the decades.

The home also has a Wishing Tree, an initiative that allows residents to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new that they have always wanted to do – no wish is too big or too small. Through this initiative, the team at Murrayside has taken residents to the theatre, to Edinburgh Zoo, and to Oriam to meet the Scotland Rugby squad.

The home’s nomination in the Caring UK Awards 2024 also highlighted the Namaste programme, which was introduced earlier this year to engage residents living with dementia though their senses and emotions, such as by using hand massage techniques and playing soft, relaxing music. ‘Namaste’ is a Hindu greeting, meaning ‘to honour the spirit within’, reflecting the person-centred approach at the heart of the scheme. 25 of the team members at Murrayside are now Namaste trained.

All team members are also dementia trained, which has been key to their awards success. This includes creating ‘destination points’ within the home to encourage residents to independently take up hobbies such as birdwatching and DIY.

One relative of a Murrayside resident said: “We visited a number of care homes and chose Murrayside because it had a very nice and friendly atmosphere, was modern, professional and relaxed.” They added: “The team at Murrayside have constantly adapted their approach, getting to know my Mum's likes and dislikes.”

Another resident’s relative said: “Everyone is so friendly and helpful; nothing is too much trouble… The home is always spotless, and it is evident that the staff are working hard to keep it that way. The cafe on the top floor is a great place to go with Mum during a visit to see her. A lovely idea! As a family, we are delighted with the care and attention Mum is receiving. The transition period has been seamless - thank you Murrayside!”

Suzanne Welsh, Home Manager at Murrayside, said: “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for the ‘Management Team of the Year’ and ‘Scotland Care Home of the Year’ awards at the Caring UK Awards 2024, and recognised nationally for all our hard work.

“Whether it’s organising a trip to Oriam to meet the members of the Scotland Rugby Squad, or taking residents to the theatre or zoo, there’s nothing team members won’t do to ensure residents lead happy and fulfilling lives.

“Working alongside such a wonderful team is always such a pleasure – they go above and beyond to support residents. I am really proud of everyone’s dedication, passion and help in making Murrayside a wonderful place to call home.

“We are all keeping our fingers crossed for a win later this year!”

The Caring UK Awards’ evening will be held at the Athena in Leicester on Thursday 5th December 2024.

Murrayside care home, which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, has been specially designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities, and has its own cinema, hair salon, café and Namaste rooms.

To find out more about Murrayside, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Cliona Robertson, on 0131 516 2487, or email [email protected]

For more general information, please visit careuk.com/murrayside