Drummond Grange care home celebrates long service milestones

By Jane Selkirk
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 16:59 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 10:00 GMT
Drummond Grange Care Home in Lasswade today celebrated the dedication and commitment of four of its outstanding team members, who were recognized for their long service to the facility and its residents.

Ana, the home’s Depute Manager, and Irina, a Staff Nurse, each received a prestigious 10-year long service award for their exceptional contributions to patient care and team leadership. Meanwhile, Julie, the Care Practitioner and Regional Dementia Champion, was honoured with a remarkable 20-year long service award for her enduring commitment to supporting residents and advocating for improved care practices in dementia. The staff members were celebrated in a special ceremony attended by colleagues, residents, and management.

Their recognition underscores not only their years of service but also their deep impact on the care and well-being of those at Drummond Grange. “We are incredibly proud of Ana, Irina, and Julie,” said Alina Brehar the Home Manager. “Their dedication, expertise, and compassion are an inspiration to all of us, and we are grateful for their hard work and commitment to providing the best care possible.”

Jane McFarlane, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Ann has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Drummond

The event was a heart-warming reminder of the vital role staff play in creating a caring, supportive environment for both residents and their families.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Drummond Grange is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Drummond Grange provides nursing care.

