Duck & Waffle Edinburgh celebrates Edinburgh Pride

Duck & Waffle Edinburgh is proud to announce its vibrant celebration of Edinburgh Pride, honouring the city's LGBTQIA+ community.

This year, Duck & Waffle Edinburgh is partnering with LGBT Health and Wellbeing, a leading Scottish charity dedicated to promoting the health, wellbeing, and equality of LGBTQIA+ people.

Throughout this week, the restaurant has introduced some Edinburgh Pride specials to the menu – with rainbow-inspired waffles and cocktails and a portion of proceeds from every sale supporting the charity's impactful work across Scotland.

Edinburgh Pride highlights at Duck & Waffle Edinburgh include;

Edinburgh Pride takes place across 21st and 22nd June

THIRST TRAP COCKTAIL

Bombay Sapphire gin / aloe vera juice / verjus / Monin bubblegum syrup / crème de cassis / citrus. Served long over ice, topped with rose lemonade. Floral, fizzy, and fabulous.

RAINBOW DELIGHT WAFFLE

buttermilk waffle, macerated strawberries, Chantilly rainbow cream, sprinkles

Pride specials are available until 22nd June

For every Pride special sold, Duck & Waffle Edinburgh will donate £1 to support LGBT Health and Wellbeing Scotland’s leading charity for LGBT+ adults, providing vital support through counselling, peer groups, and inclusive community events. For further details of the charity visit https://www.lgbthealth.org.uk

The Edinburgh Pride specials run until Sunday 22nd June 2025 and more details can be found at https://duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh/whats-on/Pride-specials/