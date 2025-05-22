Dunbar charity receives £4,000 boost from Persimmon Homes East Scotland

The Ridge, a charity that provides access to training and support for people who live in Dunbar and the surrounding area, has received a £4,000 donation from Persimmon Homes East Scotland through its Community Champions initiative.

In addition to the financial support, the charity has also received a generous package of tools and equipment to enhance its work in the local community, ranging from new power tools to PPE.

The Ridge plays a vital role in Dunbar, offering training, employment opportunities, and support services for people from all walks of life. The donation will support the charity’s continued development of local skills and practical support to help vulnerable members of the community to overcome barriers and fulfil their potential.

Persimmon East Scotland Managing Director Neil Parry was joined by local MSP and Scottish Government Minister for Housing Paul McLennan, and Homes for Scotland Chief Executive Jane Wood, to handover the equipment and present a cheque to the charity’s Managing Director Katie Wood.

Katie Wood, Managing Director at The Ridge, said: “We are thrilled to receive the generous donation from Persimmon East Scotland.We are already putting the equipment and PPE to good use, and the donation will help us in delivering our services to the local community.

“It was great to welcome Neil, Paul and Jane to our base in Dunbar and show them what we do. I am delighted that the Community Champions initiative has chosen to support our work.”

Paul McLennan MSP said: “I am so pleased to see the Ridge receive a donation from Persimmon East Scotland’s Community Champions initiative.

“The Ridge is a fantastic community charity making a positive impact on the lives of many in Dunbar. They are an asset to our local community, and I am delighted to see their work supported in this way. Thank you to Persimmon East Scotland for inviting me along to present the cheque, I was thrilled to be involved.”

Neil Parry, Managing Director of Persimmon East Scotland, said: “The Ridge does fantastic work helping local people gain new skills and confidence and we’re delighted to support their efforts by making a donation and providing them with additional equipment.

“We want to support the communities we build in and I hope this donation will help the Ridge continue their positive impact in Dunbar and ensure more local people can benefit from the range of services they provide.”

The donation was made through Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme, which sees each of the housebuilder’s 29 regional businesses donate at least £6,000 every quarter to local charities, schools, and community groups.

For more information about the initiative and Persimmon’s wider community work, visit www.persimmonhomes.com/community-champions