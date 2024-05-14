Dunbar scores with another successful rugby minis tournament
This year’s event, held at Hallhill Sports Centre in Dunbar on Sunday, 5 May, involved 450 to 500 primary school children from Berwick, Dunbar, Duns, Gifford, Haddington, and North Berwick. A visiting team from Merthyr in Wales and girls' teams from Dunbar, Strathendrick, and Stirling County also came together for an exhilarating day of rugby.
After playing qualifying rounds, semi-finals, and finals, the winning results are as follows: Primary 3 - Duns; Primary 4 – Haddington; Primary 5 – North Berwick; Primary 6 - Haddington; and finally, the Primary 7 winners are Berwick. Dunbar Girls scooped the top prize in their competition.
The Dunbar Rugby Minis Tournament, made possible by the generous sponsorship of Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, is a prime example of community involvement. Kirsty McGill, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, adds: “We are so proud to have supported this fun tournament for the 12th year, attracting teams from across the local area and beyond.
“It was also brilliant to see the Dunbar Minis tournament being extended to girls, and we are naturally delighted that Dunbar Girls picked up a win. We enjoyed being involved in another fun day out for families.
“Our previous developments have undoubtedly attracted new families to the area, so this sponsorship is an ideal way to extend our support and commitment to the local Dunbar community. New homes are now available for sale at our local Belhaven Way development, allowing us to continue to deliver a great choice of family homes in this popular spot in East Lothian.”
Neil MacPherson, spokesperson for Dunbar Rugby Club and organiser of this year’s event adds: “It is great to see this event continue to grow because it’s such a great advert for community sport and families enjoying a great day out together. “This year’s minis tournament was a great success with an excellent turnout of support for the children involved in the matches.
“We were thrilled to welcome Donna Koch, the local sales executive for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, as the representative from our main sponsor to the event, as well as two Scotland Rugby youth players – Eve Cowe (U18’s) and Findlay Thomson (U20’s) - to present a medal to every child who took part in the event. Everyone looked very proud of their achievements, whether they won or lost.
“The Club enjoys fantastic support from its sponsors, volunteers, coaches, referees, parents, and most importantly, the children who ensure that the tournament remains a great success each year!”
