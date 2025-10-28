Dundas Park Ladies enjoy national golf competition

Team Dundas - Scottish Champions of the Academia Golf Classic Tournament 2025

Dundas Parks Ladies team competed in a National Competition, run and sponsored by Academia, a Global IT Company.

Recently, our Ladies team competed in a National Competition, run and sponsored by Academia, a Global IT Company. We had to go through 7 knockout rounds. We got a bye in the first round then went on to play teams from Lundin Ladies, Merchants,Edinburgh Glenbervie, Blairgowrie and Williamwood, Glasgow. In the final knockout round, it was a hard fought win against a strong Malton & Norton side from Yorkshire.

This is a huge achievement for our ladies section becoming Scottish Champions of the Academia Golf Classic Tournament 2025. This now takes us to the Semi-finals and Grand Final where we will be competing against 3 other teams from England. This is being held at Barcelo Montecastillo Golf Resort, Cadiz, Spain in February. We are very much looking forward to flying the flag for Scotland