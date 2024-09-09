Dunedin Canmore Foundation donates thousands to local charities

The Dunedin Canmore Foundation has donated £10,000 to two Edinburgh charities whose aim is to provide adults and children free opportunities to help them live a safe and fulfilling life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Hearts, and the Hibernian Community Foundation are the official charities of Heart of Midlothian Football Club and Hibernian Football Club.

They provide a safe, warm space where people can go to meet others, enjoy a lunch, and take advantage of activities on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dunedin Canmore Foundation has given each charity £5,000 to increase their capacity to provide lunches and wellbeing support in the core Wheatley Homes East area.

Over, the past few years, the Dunedin Canmore Foundation has helped at least 1000 families in the Wheatley Homes East areas.

The Foundation was established in March 2015 and has provided approximately a quarter of a million pounds of support for vulnerable people and communities across Edinburgh, Fife and Lothians during that time.

Chair of the Foundation Tom Mitchell said: “As a small charity, the Dunedin Canmore Foundation has always tried to fund local projects and good causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Big Hearts and the Hibernian Community Foundation provide such valuable support to communities in Edinburgh, and it’s great we’ve been able to support them as we make our final few grant awards.”

Craig Wilson, Chief Executive of Big Hearts said: “The support we have received from The Dunedin Canmore Foundation has been invaluable in helping us support our local community and allowing people to interact with others in their area.”

Lewis Melee, Head of Community at Hibernian Community Foundation said: “The money we’ve received from The Dunedin Canmore Foundation has enabled us to offer practical help to vulnerable people in our local community this can range from providing weekly lunch, social clubs and adult learning opportunities, all within the Community Hub at easter Road Stadium.”