Dynamic |Earth to join science centres across Scotland to deliver water cycle workshop with Scottish Water

Dynamic Earth to deliver educational workshops as part of Scottish Water’s Generation H2O education programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Water has announced the expansion of its Water Cycle Workshop across science centres in Scotland, including Edinburgh’s Dynamic Earth, as part of its Generation H2O education programme.

After creating the Water Cycle Workshop with Aberdeen Science Centre last year, as a positive legacy of hosting its Annual Consultation Meeting (ACM), the publicly owned utility is expanding the Water Cycle workshop to Edinburgh’s Science Centre and Planetarium, Dynamic Earth, along with Dundee Science Centre, Glasgow Science Centre, and the Science Skills Academy in the Highlands and Islands, collectively reaching over 2,400 primary school children over the next ten months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workshop dives into the fascinating world of water with a hands-on workshop where pupils make a mini water cycle and investigate the processes involved in having clean, safe water in our taps. The workshop provides access to water focused STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) resources, while increasing the knowledge of water cycle water treatment processes and understanding of the importance of water and how to conserve it.

Emma Robson from Scottish Water with a pupil from St Pius primary school in Dundee

As part of the collaboration extension, Scottish Water will fund delivery of the Water Cycle Workshop to 360 pupils visiting Dynamic Earth from schools across Edinburgh, the Lothians and parts of Fife.

Alex Plant, Scottish Water Chief Executive, said: “It’s fantastic to see this positive legacy, which follows on from our Annual Consultative Meeting last year in Aberdeen, and this year in Dundee. Expanding the workshop to other Science Centres across Scotland is an important step in developing key STEM skills and inspiring the next generation, some of whom may form part of our future workforce. And all of this helps to get across to young people the importance and value of water, on which we all depend.”

Conor Ellis, Dynamic Earth Science Learning and Engagement Director, said: “'As the UK's only Science Centre dedicated to earth and environmental sciences, Dynamic Earth are delighted to partner alongside our fellow Scottish Science Centres as part of this vital national science engagement programme to explore the importance of water. Through collaboration, we’re able to connect learners with the science of the water cycle and the shared global challenges we face with sustainable use of water - all while inspiring the next generation to engage with science in meaningful and exciting ways. We’re grateful to Scottish Water for supporting this project as part of their Generation H2O programme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The workshops are being funded as part of Scottish Water’s Generation H2O programme which aims to teach young people the importance of our precious resource and inspire responsible water citizens. Since its launch in September 2023, over 900 teachers have registered for Generation H2O reaching nearly 59,000 young people.

To find out more about Dynamic Earth’s schools programme, visit: https://dynamicearth.org.uk/learning/schools/