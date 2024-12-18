East Calder Primary Pupil wins Gregor Poynton MP’s Christmas card competition

Bruce Torres, a Primary 6 pupil at East Calder Primary School, has been announced as the winner of Livingston Constituency MP Gregor Poynton’s first-ever Christmas Card Competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruce’s winning design, selected by Gregor Poynton MP and his team, depicts “Livingston at Christmas” and features festive scenes of the Designer Outlet, Setfare Stadium, Almond Valley and Deer Park.

The card was printed locally in Broxburn, funded by the Almond Valley Constituency Labour Party, and has been sent to hundreds of constituents, businesses, and primary school pupils across the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning card also travelled to Westminster, where it was photographed with Gregor Poynton MP and the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Gregor Poynton MP with the House of Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle and the winning Christmas card design by East Calder Primary School's Bruce Torres (P6).

Adam Ashraf, a Primary 3 pupil at Cedarbank School, and Qismah, a Primary 7 pupil at Pumpherston and Uphall Community Primary School, were also named as runners-up.

The winner and runners-up each received a personal card from Gregor Poynton MP and a House of Commons Barry Bear, a soft toy named after Charles Barry, one of the architects of the new Palace of Westminster.

All pupils who participated in the competition will receive a Christmas card and a certificate of participation from Gregor Poynton MP to thank them for their creative efforts.

Gregor Poynton MP commented on the competition:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce Torres designed the winning card under the theme of "Livingston at Christmas". It has now been printed in Broxburn and sent to hundreds of homes, businesses and primary pupils across the constituency.

“We received over 300 fantastic designs from schools across the constituency. It was wonderful to see the creativity and talent of our young people.

“Choosing the winner was no easy task, as all the entries were exceptional, but Bruce’s design truly captured the essence of Christmas in our community.

“When I met Bruce, he was delighted to know that his card would be shared with so many people across the Livingston Constituency. We even joked that he might want to enter again next year!

“I would like to thank all the schools and their pupils and teachers for their incredible work. As parents, we can all take pride in the amazing efforts of our children.”