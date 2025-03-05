East Lothian and Midlothian residents recognised by SSAFA for exemplary support of Edinburgh and Lothians Armed Forces community

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, has recognised Fran Good of Musselburgh and Mags Granger of Midlothian for their dedication to helping the local Armed Forces community at its latest Scotland Regional Recognition Awards (RRA).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The biannual awards were established in 2023 to formally acknowledge extra endeavour by SSAFA volunteers, staff and external supporters across its network of 17 branches in Scotland.

Mags and Fran are two of ten recipients of the latest RRAs, who were recognised with special SSAFA Scotland Region plaques at the charity’s Scotland Resource Committee meeting, held yesterday (4 March) at Volunteer Scotland, Jubilee House, in Stirling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Mags and Fran are caseworkers in SSAFA’s Edinburgh & Lothians branch. As caseworkers, they provide serving Armed Forces personnel, veterans and their families with a range of practical and emotional support.

Fran Good with her Regional Recognition Award.

While they each decided to volunteer for SSAFA out of a desire to give back to people within the community, Fran first became aware of the charity during her 23 years in the Territorial Army, now Army Reserve, when she was deployed to Iraq in 2005 as part of the Scottish Field Hospital and saw a large SSAFA-branded tent integrated into the structure of the Field Hospital.

Fran and Mags were nominated for the awards by Edinburgh & Lothians Branch Chair, Nikki Mcnelly. Both nominations recognised their dedication to the people they support and each of their dedication to the local branch, noting how they often step into new roles on top of their casework commitments.

Mags’ nomination also calls out her efforts to support beneficiaries, as she dedicates significant amounts of time to ensure they get all the support they need. Meanwhile, Fran’s nomination details how her compassion, support of others and approach to teamwork benefit SSAFA and the people it helps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walter Gallacher, Convenor of the Scottish Resource Committee at SSAFA, commented: “The people behind SSAFA, from volunteers to supporters, are what helps us support the Armed Forces community when in need. It is always hard to choose just ten people to recognise from the many who work tirelessly across Scotland, but I am very pleased to congratulate Mags and Fran on their awards.

"They have gone above and beyond when working through cases, filling additional roles in their branch when needed, all to support serving personnel, veterans and their families in Edinburgh and the Lothians.”

Commenting on the award, Fran said: “SSAFA has supported the Armed Forces community for many years, so I remember seeing SSAFA’s presence when I was in the Territorial Army. When I retired from it and the NHS, I wanted to try to put my transferrable skills to use at a charity that has done so much for the Armed Forces.

“The wraparound care SSAFA gives to families is especially important to me. I am very proud of the award and thankful that the work of volunteers is not going unnoticed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mags added: “Seeing the difference we make to people’s lives, whether big or small, is what it’s all about for me. I want people in Edinburgh and the Lothians to know we are here for them, whether veterans, regular or reserve personnel, or their families.”

SSAFA has been working for the whole UK Armed Forces community for 140 years, since 1885. Its mission is simple: to reach and embrace the Armed Forces family, so they never battle alone.

To access support, or to find out more about SSAFA in Scotland, visit: https://www.ssafa.org.uk/scotland