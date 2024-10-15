East Lothian woodworking school celebrated at Young Furniture Makers Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The renowned East Lothian-based Chippendale International School of Furniture was delighted to see two students recognised at this year’s Young Furniture Makers Awards.

Edinburgh-based designer Kevin Tronel (Wedge Designs) was awarded ‘Best Chair in Show’ at the awards earlier this month.

The Verne Easy Chair, a classic mid-century piece, was designed and constructed during Kevin’s tenure on Chippendale’s 30-Week Professional Course.

Michiel Vrenegoor (Fidra Furniture), another graduate of the course, exhibited two pieces at the event. Vrenegoor’s ‘Fisher Writing Desk’ received an honourable mention in the Awards, which emphasised the intricate craftsmanship of the work.

Michiel Vrenegoor's Fisher Writing Desk

Held in London, The Young Furniture Makers Exhibition showcases and celebrates innovative furniture, lighting, and textile designs from emerging designers and makers. In total, 13 recent graduates from the Chippendale School of Furniture exhibited – an all-time high for the school.

Tom Fraser, Principal of Chippendale International School of Furniture said: “This year’s Young Furniture Makers Exhibition was a major success for our Professional Course student, with over 40% of alumni exhibiting at this prestigious event. Huge congratulations are in order for Kevin’s Verne Easy Chair, and of course Michiel's well-deserved honourable mention.

“At the Chippendale International School of Furniture, we take great pride in nurturing talented designers from all over the world. Our alumni, who exhibited at the event, thrived during our 30-Week Professional Course, and it’s wonderful to see their hard work and talent celebrated on such an established platform.”