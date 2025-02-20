East Whitburn care home resident’s dream comes true with special trip to Celtic Park football stadium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home, in East Whitburn, West Lothian, the care team helped make a resident’s wish come true to visit Celtic Park football stadium to watch his beloved team play.

Following resident Mark Tarimo, aged 78, who moved into Redmill Care Home in July 2022, making the wish to go watch the Celtic Football Club play at Celtic Park football stadium using the home’s wishing tree initiative, the team at the home put plans in place to make Mark’s wish come true.

The wishing tree initiative at Redmill Care Home allows residents to write down their wants, dreams and desires and place these on the wishing tree, and where possible the home’s care team helps grant these wishes and make these become a reality.

Mark, who is a lifelong Celtic Football Club fan, recently had his wish granted with a visit to Celtic Park football stadium for the very first time to watch his beloved team play.

HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home resident Mark Tarimo with Joe Mackin from The Kano Foundation at the Celtic Park football stadium

With the incredible support of Joe Mackin from The Kano Foundation, Mark was gifted two disabled tickets to watch the Celtic versus Dundee match.

Accompanied by one of Redmill’s Care Assistant, Lisa-Ann Dunlop, Mark soaked up the electrifying atmosphere of the game, enjoying every moment of the experience and was overjoyed when Celtic went on to score six goals and win the game.

To make the occasion even more special, The Kano Foundation also donated a Celtic hat and scarf to Mark, which he has proudly worn around the home ever since. Mark’s joy and excitement have been infectious, with colleagues and fellow residents thrilled to see his dream come true.

Joanne Cunningham, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home, said:

"It was an absolute joy to see Mark so happy. Our wishing tree is all about making magical moments happen for our residents, and this was certainly one of them.

“A huge thank you to The Kano Foundation for their kindness and generosity in making this special moment happen for Mark!"

At the nursing and nursing dementia care home, the team goes above and beyond to create meaningful experiences for residents and strive to make their wishes come true.

