East Whitburn care home unveils stunning seaside-themed artwork following Creative Mojo workshop

Inspired by the nostalgia of coastal memories and the vast beauty of the sea, the Creative Mojo workshop guided Redmill’s residents to design and paint a mural full of colour and life. Under the gentle supervision of experienced artists, participants contributed their ideas and brushstrokes to bring the underwater world to life. The finished artwork boasts playful crabs, shimmering fish, delicate starfish, and the dynamic energy of painted waves, each stroke radiating creativity, personality, and collective effort.

Joanne Cunningham, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Redmill Care Home said: “Working with Creative Mojo has been an uplifting experience. Watching residents collaborate, reminisce, and express themselves through art was deeply rewarding. The final display captures both seaside serenity and vibrant imagination. We couldn’t be prouder.”

Key highlights of the creative session included:

A welcoming seaside theme featuring joyful marine creatures such as crabs, fish, and starfish.

Collaborative painting where each resident added their unique touch.

The final mural, installed in a communal area, now brightens shared spaces and uplifts spirits.

A meaningful activity fostering social connection, fine motor skills, and emotional engagement.

The mural is now proudly displayed in the central lounge, where residents, visiting families, and colleagues can enjoy its bright, cheerful presence. The artwork has already sparked conversations, smiles, and fond memories of days by the sea.

HC-One Scotland continues to support creative and wellness-led activities like this project, believing in the value of community, expression, and shared achievements for residents in every home.

