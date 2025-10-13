Edinburgh acts up for public vote in Scottish Album of the Year Award

Brooke Combe

Edinburgh acts including Brooke Combe and Hamish Hawk are in the running for the Scottish Album of the Year Award, with a public vote now open for music fans to back their favourite album.

Scotland’s national music prize, the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award, encourages the public to ‘Have their SAY’ and vote for their favourite Scottish album of the past year.

The SAY Award’s 72 hour public vote is now open, meaning music fans can back their favourite Longlisted album to secure its place on 2025’s Shortlist and win a minimum prize of £1,000. 10 Shortlisted albums will then be in the running for the coveted title of Scottish Album of the Year, as well as the winning prize fund of £20,000.

Edinburgh acts including Brooke Combe, Hamish Hawk and Maranta are in the running, alongside fellow Scottish acts Mogwai, Kathryn Joseph, Be Charlotte and more.

Hamish Hawk - credit Simpson Studios

The public vote is now open via www.sayaward.com - music fans can vote for their favourite record until 11.59pm Wednesday 15th October. Music fans can vote once per person, choosing between 20 albums on The SAY Award Longlist. The album with the most public votes will be guaranteed a place on the 10-strong Shortlist, taking home a minimum prize of £1,000 and remaining in the running to win the £20,000 first prize. The other 9 albums making up the Shortlist will be decided by a panel of judges.

The SAY Award Longlist

Andrew Wasylyk and Tommy Perman Ash Grey and the Gull Glides On

Be Charlotte Self Help and Fictional Doubts

2024 SAY winners rEDOLENT - credit Grant Anderson

Brooke Combe Dancing At The Edge Of The World

Cloth Pink Silence

Constant Follower The Smile You Send Out Returns To You

corto.alto 30/108

Faith Eliott dryas

Hamish Hawk A Firmer Hand

Jacob Alon In Limerence

Kai Reesu Kompromat vol.i

Kathryn Joseph WE WERE MADE PREY.

kitti Somethin' In The Water

Maranta Day Long Dream

Matt Carmichael Dancing with Embers

Mogwai The Bad Fire

Rebecca Vasmant Who We Are, Becoming

TAAHLIAH Gramarye

The Joy Hotel Ceremony

Walt Disco The Warping

Zoe Graham TENT

The Shortlist will be announced Thursday 16th October, with the SAY Award winner exclusively revealed live at 2025’s Ceremony, taking place in Dundee for the first time ever on Thursday 6th November at the city’s Caird Hall. The Ceremony will host performances from Scottish talent including Longlisted artists Brooke Combe and corto.alto, Dillon Barrie, 2024 SAY Award winners rEDOLENT and more to be announced. Buy tickets for The SAY Award Ceremony now via www.sayaward.com.