Edinburgh among the worst UK cities for festive food waste, contributing to £300 million nationwide loss

British families bin nearly £300 million worth of festive food this year, a new study by electrical retailer AO.com reveals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over £300 million of festive food going to waste annually, cities like Belfast (70%), Edinburgh (62%), and London (62%) rank among the worst offenders.

To combat this costly and avoidable trend, AO.com has teamed up with food waste expert Kate Hall, from @TheFullFreezer, to share practical advice for organising your fridge freezer, storing leftovers safely, and repurposing ingredients to help families enjoy a stress-free Christmas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 40% of Brits struggling to fit all their festive food into their fridge freezers, a little organisation can go a long way.

UK's worst festive food waste hotspots

Kate Hall, a home food waste expert provides her 4 top tips:

Sort and group - “Start by allocating drawers for fruits and vegetables, the top shelf for ready-to-eat foods and leftovers, the middle for dairy or dairy alternatives, the bottom shelf for raw meat and fish, and the door for condiments, sauces, and fizz. The research from AO revealed that 1 in 10 Brits store their turkey in the garage before Christmas day, which is fine, just as long as the temperature remains consistently below 5°C.”

- “Start by allocating drawers for fruits and vegetables, the top shelf for ready-to-eat foods and leftovers, the middle for dairy or dairy alternatives, the bottom shelf for raw meat and fish, and the door for condiments, sauces, and fizz. The research from AO revealed that 1 in 10 Brits store their turkey in the garage before Christmas day, which is fine, just as long as the temperature remains consistently below 5°C.” Bin the bulk – “Some foods come with excessive packaging, so take it out of the plastic or cardboard it came in and pop it into a resealable freezer bag so it takes up less space. Just be sure to hold on to any cooking instructions or allergy advice that you might need later.”

– “Some foods come with excessive packaging, so take it out of the plastic or cardboard it came in and pop it into a resealable freezer bag so it takes up less space. Just be sure to hold on to any cooking instructions or allergy advice that you might need later.” Use containers and labels - “Place any leftovers in clear, stackable containers to maximise fridge space, and make it easy to see what you’ve got.”

- “Place any leftovers in clear, stackable containers to maximise fridge space, and make it easy to see what you’ve got.” Freeze food flat - “Anything you can flatten before freezing will help you maximise the space you have; mashed potato or gravy can be placed in a freezer bag and squashed flat then frozen, to allow more room for other food.”

The research also revealed a quarter of Brits throw away Brussels sprouts, and one in ten admitted to binning pigs in blankets - a heart-breaking fate for Christmas favourites.

In fact, AO has discovered that almost 78% of Brits would prefer to have their meals at home, with nearly a third most excited about having the family together and 15% looking forward to the dinner itself. With better food storage habits, Brits can save money and ensure their festive favourites don’t end up in the bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In light of the findings, electricals retailer AO.com has released a Christmas hub to help get Brits ready for Christmas this year. The hub features appliance tips, easy recipes and food storage hacks ahead of the big day.

City% of People Who Waste Food at Christmas

Belfast 70%

Edinburgh 62%

London 62%

Brighton 60%