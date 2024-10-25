Edinburgh and South East Scotland’s Data-Driven Innovation (DDI) Initiative Celebrates Remarkable Overperformance with £600 Million Investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh and South East Scotland’s Data-Driven Innovation (DDI) programme is to be congratulated on exceeding key targets, says formal NHS Scotland partner InnoScot Health.

The £600 million DDI initiative – funded by the Scottish and UK Governments as part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal – was set up to help researchers collaborate with businesses, charities, and the public sector, at the crossroads of data science, research, and real-world challenges.

However, the programme, which is a partnership between the Universities of Edinburgh and Heriot-Watt, has exceeded key targets in research impact and company creation according to a new annual report, marking a huge milestone for Scotland’s entrepreneurial sector.

Graham Watson, Executive Chair of InnoScot Health

The initiative aims to use the creation of its six data-driven innovation hubs to help 10 industrial sectors become more innovative while establishing the region as a data capital in Europe.

The University of Edinburgh hosts five – the Bayes Centre, Edinburgh Futures Institute, Easter Bush Agritech Hub, Edinburgh International Data Facility and the Usher Institute – while the National Robotarium is co-hosted by Heriot-Watt University and the University of Edinburgh.

Executive Chair of InnoScot Health, Graham Watson said: “The DDI programme is to be wholeheartedly congratulated on its staggering performance, surpassing its innovation goal five years ahead of schedule and by £150m – four times the initial target.

“Its six innovation hubs have made for an exciting addition to Scotland’s progressive ecosystem, providing cutting-edge clusters of expertise where researchers can collaborate with public and private sector firms to jointly realise progressive ambitions.

“The recognition of data as a key driver of innovation and a cornerstone of the City Region Deal reflects its ever-growing importance to health and social care in accelerating positive change though the identification of trends that are the foundation of improved services.

“Through data insights, fresh avenues of innovation excellence can be identified, in turn helping to address Scotland’s most pressing health and care challenges.”

The City Region Deal which has fostered the DDI hubs, now aims to attract further investment, fuelling entrepreneurship and delivering inclusive growth.

East of Scotland Innovation Manager Fiona Schaefer commented: “Edinburgh is already well on the way to becoming one of the Europe’s biggest data capitals.

“In 2018, the DDI hubs committed to helping more than 400 entrepreneurs raise a minimum of £50m within the next decade as part of the City Region Deal.

“Now here we are – way ahead of that target with 500 organisations supported in securing more than £200m in investments with half of the capital sourced from businesses registered within the city region area, and no doubt more to come.

“There’s so much to be excited about – from the AI accelerator programme being delivered at the Bayes Centre, to the Venture Builder Incubator which works closely with entrepreneurial-minded students and academics to maximise commercial opportunities for their products.

“InnoScot Health is committed to supporting the country’s drive for better growth and prosperity and believes it must be supported by valued healthcare innovators and entrepreneurs. We’re part of that community, helping NHS Scotland to engage with innovation.

“We’re supporting incubator schemes, startups, and spinouts to understand the local landscape and how to engage with the NHS. Recently, we’ve provided medical device regulatory advice to pre-spinouts at the University of Edinburgh to commercialise data-driven innovation.”

She added: “The success of initiatives like DDI demonstrates the wide spectrum of capabilities in Scotland, and that with the right support, investment, and collaboration, truly great things are possible.”

Championing the DDI success, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes stated that “innovation is the lifeblood of a thriving and vibrant economy and nurturing our pipeline of entrepreneurs and start-up companies is crucial to economic success”.

Her comments chime with First Minister John Swinney’s recent announcement of his Programme for Government 2024-25 in which he insisted Scotland was on the cusp of becoming a ‘start-up nation’.