Edinburgh animal hero honoured at Inspiring Volunteer Awards

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home is celebrating one of its dedicated team members and volunteers, Wendy Loftus, who has been recognised for her outstanding commitment to animal welfare at this year’s Inspiring Volunteer Awards.

Wendy, who serves as a Data Analyst & Pet Food Drive Volunteer at the Home, has dedicated countless hours to the charity. She works closely with the Fundraising Administrator on data input for various campaigns, often managing time-consuming tasks.

Recently, Wendy also signed up as a Pet Food Drive volunteer, fundraising at local supermarkets to support the Pet Food Bank. Her ability to engage with the public passionately about the Home’s work has been invaluable, and her collaborative spirit and innovative ideas have significantly contributed to the success of the charity’s different initiatives.

At a special ceremony at the City Chambers, Wendy received a certificate presented by Robert Aldridge, The Rt. Hon. Lord Provost and Lord Lieutenant of the City of Edinburgh, in recognition of her exceptional contribution to the Home and the wider community.

Upon receiving the award, Wendy commented: "I was brought up with the Edinburgh Dog & Cat Home being part of my life. It is nice to be able to give something back to a Charity that has given three generations of my family so much joy & pleasure over the years, with the dogs we've been allowed to rehome."

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, CEO of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, added: "Wendy truly embodies the spirit of volunteering. Her dedication and warmth have brought comfort to countless animals and inspired our entire team. We’re thrilled that her efforts have been recognised at such a prestigious event."

The Inspiring Volunteer Awards shine a spotlight on the individuals who make Edinburgh a better place through selfless service. Wendy’s recognition is not only a personal achievement but also a testament to the power of community-driven support for animal welfare.

To learn more about volunteering opportunities at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, visit www.edch.org.uk.