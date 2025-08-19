Edinburgh-based businesswoman stars in major Coca-Cola campaign revealing the untold stories of Britain’s corner shop bosses

Sophie features in a six-part photography and mini docu-series that follows the stories of local corner shop bosses from across Great Britain

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Edinburgh retailer has been chosen as one of the stars of a major new campaign by Coca-Cola, spotlighting the invaluable role that corner shops – and the real people behind the counter - play in their local communities.

Sophie Williams, who runs Premier Broadway in Edinburgh alongside her parents, is one of six business owners from across the country that will feature in the campaign, including a new portrait and docu-series shot by multi-award-winning director Ross Bolidai and photographer Serena Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The short film reveals Sophie’s multigenerational story of family, community, and resilience. Sophie’s parents - Dennis and Linda - built their shop through decades of change, serving their neighbours with trust and consistency for 41 years.

Launching the series to celebrate 125 years in Great Britain, Coca-Cola is also giving back to local communities - with each boss from the series nominating a local cause to receive a five-figure donation

Now, Sophie – a former theatre professional – is stepping into the spotlight, bringing new energy, social media flair, and fresh ideas to a business that raised her.

As well as being the subject of her own micro-documentary, Sophie’s face will be proudly on display on Out of Home advertisement spots across Edinburgh, signifying the importance of corner shops and their owners to their local communities, as Coca-Cola celebrates 125 years of its products being sold in Great Britain, hand-in-hand with local retailers.

It comes as corner shops play an increasingly important role in daily life despite the struggles of the high street, with over a third (34%) of people across Great Britain saying their corner shop is an essential resource in their everyday life, according to research by Coca-Cola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost a quarter (23%) of Brits said they depend on corner shops more than any other retailer, and despite only recently being recognised as ‘key workers’, corner shop owners have been embedded at the heart of British communities for over a century.

Sophie features in a six-part photography and mini docu-series that follows the stories of local corner shop bosses from across Great Britain

Made in Edinburgh: Sophie’s Story

Founded by Dennis and his parents in 1983, the Williams’ corner shop has been at the heart of their Edinburgh community. Having originally met at the cash and carry Dennis and Linda built something far more meaningful than just a business, testament to the relentless dedication to the people of Edinburgh.

Now their daughter Sophie, an experienced theatrical performer, is bringing fresh energy to the store – from viral TikTok videos to online delivery apps for a new generation of customers. Although the Williams’ business has grown immensely over its 41 years - what hasn’t changed is their passion, customer service, and unrelenting work ethic.

With Sophie at the helm, she is driven to continue the family legacy – and to show how heritage and innovation can thrive side by side.

Sophie Williams, who runs Premier Broadway in Edinburgh alongside her parents, is one of six business owners from across the country that will feature in the campaign

Sophie’s role as a Coca-Cola Boss and the content series

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie and her family have been immortalised by talented Gen Z photographer Serena Brown, known for her work on bringing the stories of real people to the front of her camera lens. Brown produced a gallery of photos celebrating the commitment, heritage, know-how and personalities behind Britain’s corner shop counters.

Meanwhile, director Ross Bolidai produced the moving mini-documentaries pulling the curtain back on the people we see every day, but perhaps don’t know much about.

Sophie Williams, running Premier Broadway, Edinburgh alongside her parents, said: “For 41 years, Premier Broadway has been more than a store; it’s been a cornerstone of our family and community. Our passion goes beyond transaction, embodying a belief that the shop does not just belong to us – but to everyone it serves.

Edinburgh-based business owner, Sophie - who runs Premier Broadway alongside her parents - tells her story of success in the local community

“As we join Coca-Cola’s latest campaign, we are reminded of the dedication my parents have shown since 1983, and the legacy we continue to build in Edinburgh. Their expertise, combined with my fresh perspective, social media presence, and innovative ideas, ensures our commitment to keeping the store vibrant for future generations to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dusan Stojankic, Vice President and General Manager of Great Britain & Ireland at Coca-Cola said: “We’re proud to be celebrating 125 years since Coca-Cola was first served in Great Britain, and with 97% of our products sold here manufactured and bottled here, we’re invested in local communities. ‘The Bosses’ series is an ode to that, celebrating the businessmen and women ushering in a new era for the vastly underestimated corner shop.

"We’ll continue to champion and mentor community retailers far into the future, and hope they continue to find a sense of camaraderie through our network.”

With a legacy spanning 125 years in Great Britain, The Coca-Cola Company is committed to supporting local communities – with each boss from the series nominating a local cause to receive a five-figure donation.