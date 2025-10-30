Edinburgh Blue Balls launch first Annual in a bold celebration of men, mental health and community

Edinburgh Blue Balls

Edinburgh Blue Balls, known for its cold-water dips and open conversations, launches its first Edinburgh Blue Balls Annual.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coffee table–style publication is a bold and raw collection of portraits and personal stories told by men, for all to read.

The Annual is free of charge and distributed across independent cafés, bookshops and workplaces. A launch event will take place on 14 November at The Pitt, Granton, where everyone is welcome to see the portraits and meet the men behind the stories featured in the Annual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2021 by photographer Marc Millar, what began as a handful of strangers meeting for cold-water dips at Portobello Beach, has grown into a supportive community. Around 40 men now gather every Sunday and mid-week for dips, to connect, and talk openly about mental health.

Edinburgh Blue Balls

Edinburgh Blue Balls exists to keep the conversation around men’s wellbeing alive. No membership, no expectations, just men showing up, sharing, and finding strength in connection.

The launch of the Annual marks the start of a growing body of creative work highlighting the lived experiences of men, from resilience and recovery to laughter and loss.

Featuring stories from men across Scotland and portraits by photographers Marc Millar and Graham Williams, the publication captures the unfiltered reality of men’s mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Annual also includes contributions from comedian Greg Hemphill and footballer Zander Murray, exploring masculinity, vulnerability, and visibility in sport and society.

Edinburgh Blue Balls

Marc Millar, founder of Edinburgh Blue Balls, said:

“We spend too much time scrolling past things that deserve to stop us in our tracks.

I wanted people to sit with these stories, to hold them, feel them, and connect.

It’s not about likes or followers; it’s about being human, together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyday pressures continue to impact men’s mental health and wellbeing, something I’ve seen first-hand, and the stigma and shame that still exists.

“The stories in the Annual are honest, sometimes heavy, but full of hope. They show that even in the darkest moments, when men connect, talk, and support each other, things start to change.”

The Annual was supported by The National Lottery Community Fund and will be launched on the 14 November at The Pitt Market, Granton.

For more information please contact [email protected]