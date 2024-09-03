Edinburgh Boiler Company targets growth with Octopus Energy tie-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New jobs are in the pipeline at the Edinburgh Boiler Company after firm named an official Octopus Energy Trusted Partner.

The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) is primed for further growth after being named an official Octopus Energy Trusted Partner.

In a major boost for the firm, the energy giant has given the green light to the collaboration following a stringent vetting process as part of their new programme which kicks off later this month.

Octopus is being inundated with customers reaching out for low carbon technologies and is building an affiliate network to allow the company to refer those businesses it can’t help to trusted local installers across the UK. Verified partners must meet Octopus’ quality standards for both work and customer service, and EBC managing director Dougie Bell is delighted with the recognition and will be launching a recruitment drive in the coming weeks to meet the expected rise in demand.

Dougie Bell.

“Our core values align perfectly and there is no doubt this partnership bolsters our credibility across the industry,” he said. “I’m confident it is going to lead to new leads, more installations and also more jobs and is going to play a key part in our next phase of growth.

“Octopus Energy is highly selective in choosing their trusted partners, with strict criteria that must be met to ensure quality and reliability. We’re proud to say that The Edinburgh Boiler Company has met those high standards, and it’s rewarding to see a company of Octopus’ stature recognise the value we bring to customers looking for renewable energy solutions.

“We’re coming together with the UK’s most innovative energy provider to deliver sustainable, energy-efficient solutions for homes across Edinburgh and beyond. Together, we’re stepping up our commitment to helping lower energy bills while contributing to a greener future.

"When two heavyweights in the renewable and energy sector come together, it’s not just a collaboration it’s a massive step in the right direction to delivering our Net Zero targets. We’re proud to be part of this partnership with Octopus Energy, creating a better, cleaner future for us all.

The news of the partnership caps a successful few days for EBC, which has also secured membership to the Energy Performance Validation Scheme (EPVS).

EPVS is a certification standard specifically designed to validate the processes used by installers of renewable energy systems, for EBC this means solar PV and battery storage systems.

The accreditation now shows that EBC adheres to a stringent set of standards to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the energy savings and performance calculations presented to customers.

“This certification validates that what we’re telling customers is true and accurate,” said Mr Bell, “and underlines our commitment to being the trusted local installer for Edinburgh, the Borders and central Scotland.”