Edinburgh business chief earns double shortlisting at major awards

Entrepreneur recognised for reshaping financial services across two major ventures

A Scottish business leader has been shortlisted in two categories at this year’s Institute of Directors (IoD) Scotland Awards.

Alison Welsh, Co-founder of Tweed Wealth Management and one of the key figures behind fintech scale-up Behavioural Finance, has been announced as a finalist for Operations Director of the Year and Start-up Director of the Year.

Her dual recognition reflects a rare blend of strategic leadership and operational expertise across both an established financial powerhouse and an emerging tech innovator. She is also the only entrant to be shortlisted for two different businesses.

Under Alison’s operational leadership, the firm has grown to five UK offices and manages more than £600 million in client assets. It continues to deliver consistent year-on-year growth through a commitment to exceptional client outcomes, strategic acquisitions, and industry-leading innovation.

Her work as Operations Director has included launching the Tweed Academy, a structured development pathway for aspiring financial advisers, and overseeing the adoption of cutting-edge technologies that have streamlined internal processes while enhancing the client experience.

Alison said: “Recognition in these two categories is an honour that underscores the incredible work being done by our teams at both Tweed Wealth Management and Behavioural Finance.

“Operational excellence often goes unseen, but it’s what enables businesses to scale sustainably, maintain compliance, and deliver real value to clients.”

Behavioural Finance, launched as a spin-out venture, is rapidly redefining the operational foundations of financial advisory firms. Its flagship innovation, AutoSL, automates the generation of regulated suitability reports – cutting the process from hours to just minutes.

The platform is now part of an end-to-end system that includes digital onboarding, data extraction, and real-time CRM reporting.

In under 12 months, the firm’s technology has supported more than £700 million in financial flows and is forecast to power close to £3 billion in 2025. The platform has already gained attention from FTSE 100 firms and has been showcased at multiple high-profile industry events.

Alison added: “At Behavioural Finance, we’re building tools that allow advisers to focus on what really matters – their clients.

“It’s about removing the friction from compliance and giving professionals the freedom to work smarter, not harder.”

The firm has been working through a major recruitment drive, aiming to add up to 50 new roles, with a strong emphasis on sourcing local Edinburgh talent and fostering a vibrant office-first culture.

The IoD Scotland Awards celebrate exemplary leadership across all sectors of the Scottish economy. Winners will be announced at a ceremony later this year.

For more information about Tweed Wealth Management and its services, please visit https://tweedwealth.co.uk/ or contact the team on 0131 510 8610.