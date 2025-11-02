Edinburgh candle company John Ellis welcomes community to festive event
As the nights grow longer and we start reaching for the comfort of candlelight, one local candle brand is helping the community slow down and savour the season. Ellis John, the Edinburgh candle company, inspired by the stillness of the Maldives, is bringing that experience to Christmas via scent.
In a unique event, the founder of Ellis John will celebrate Scottish craftsmanship through scent, light and atmosphere . Guests at the sold-out event, being held in the Murrayfield Hotel on November 13 will experience an immersive candle-making demonstration exploring the artistry behind their small-batch soy wax candles .
Founder Pauline Kerr explained “ I wanted to help people pause and take a moment. It was important to me to provide a product which uses sustainable natural soy wax and vegan ingredients. There’s something about scent that just changes your mood. What better way than to host a candle event and give people the opportunity to relax and unwind before the hectic Christmas period.
"We’re excited to see the impact of this unique event and how it resonates with our guests especially at this time of year. The evening is all about giving a fresh insight into candles and the way scent can really lift your mood. We hope everyone takes a little calm and cosy feeling with them to carry through the Festive season."
