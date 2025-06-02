Edinburgh care home celebrates the richness of Indian culture

Residents and colleagues at HC-One Scotland’s Victoria Manor Care Home in Edinburgh, Lothian, came together to celebrate the vibrant traditions of Indian culture in a joyful and engaging event that brought colour, connection, and cultural appreciation to the heart of the home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day began with an Indian-themed morning, featuring delicious traditional dishes that residents, including Raymond Farrel and Janice Gibson, were delighted to sample. The home was transformed with beautiful decorations reflecting the rich colours and aesthetics of Indian heritage, creating an immersive and festive atmosphere.

Adding to the authenticity of the experience, Carers Sai and Ashitha led the celebration by sharing insights into the significance of traditional Indian dress. Their personal stories and explanations sparked meaningful conversations among residents and colleagues, deepening understanding and appreciation for cultural diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patricia Charlton, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One Scotland’s Victoria Manor Care Home said:

Colleagues and residents at HC-One Scotland’s Victoria Manor Care Home celebrating Indian cultural day

“This celebration is a wonderful example of how we honour and embrace the cultures represented within our home. It’s these shared experiences that help strengthen our community and create a truly inclusive environment.”