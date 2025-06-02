Edinburgh care home celebrates the richness of Indian culture
The day began with an Indian-themed morning, featuring delicious traditional dishes that residents, including Raymond Farrel and Janice Gibson, were delighted to sample. The home was transformed with beautiful decorations reflecting the rich colours and aesthetics of Indian heritage, creating an immersive and festive atmosphere.
Adding to the authenticity of the experience, Carers Sai and Ashitha led the celebration by sharing insights into the significance of traditional Indian dress. Their personal stories and explanations sparked meaningful conversations among residents and colleagues, deepening understanding and appreciation for cultural diversity.
Patricia Charlton, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One Scotland’s Victoria Manor Care Home said:
“This celebration is a wonderful example of how we honour and embrace the cultures represented within our home. It’s these shared experiences that help strengthen our community and create a truly inclusive environment.”