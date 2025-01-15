Edinburgh care home celebrates Wellbeing Coordinator as part of National Activity Professionals Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home in Edinburgh, has been celebrating National Activity Professionals Week taking place from January 19 to 25, by honouring their amazing Wellbeing Coordinator.

Wellbeing Coordinators at HC-One Scotland play significant roles in making an exceptional contribution to enrich the quality of life, health and happiness of those who they support through the activities they provide. At Murrayfield House the team have been praising the hard work and dedication of Wellbeing Coordinator, Margaret Finch.

Margaret has a real passion for ensuring that residents at Murrayfield House can participate in meaningful activities. She takes the time to get to know the residents when they arrive at the care home to ensure she captures all the important details, including their past careers, hobbies and interests.

Margaret then makes it a personal mission to ensure that regardless of the residents’ abilities that she goes to all lengths to reconnect them to the activities they used to enjoy. Margaret brings energy to Murrayfield House and ensures that the residents’ choices of activity are sourced and hosted.

Margaret Finch, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home hosting daily morning exercise class with residents Douglas and Mary

Since joining the team at Murrayfield House in April 2024, Margaret has hosted a ‘Taylor Swift Party’ which allowed the residents to get to know some of Taylor Swift's songs before Taylor performed at Murrayfield Stadium.

Margaret sourced Taylor Swift masks, pom-poms and glasses, which residents enjoyed taking photos donning the items in the home’s photo booth. Other examples of Margaret’s hard work have included creating an American Hoe Down to celebrate Care Home Open Day.

Residents donned their cowboy hats and neckerchiefs to enjoy hotdogs and popcorn in the garden whilst being entertained by the staff line dancing and playing the guitar. Margaret has also hosted local church groups where she has shared her flower arranging skills.

She also hosted the home’s very own summer Olympics where residents took part in a series of events and were awarded medals. In addition, Margaret sourced an opera event for one of Murrayfield House’s residents who used to be an opera singer.

Margaret Finch, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home assisting resident Hector with taking part with the home’s Olympic Games

A local group now come into Murrayfield House to practice their classical singing and in return they host private concerts for the home’s residents.

Resident Eilleen Vaughan at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home, stated: “Margaret is so driven, positive and makes things happen. She puts a lot of thought into it.”

