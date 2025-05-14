Edinburgh care home collaborates with the Stroke Association to raise awareness at upcoming coffee morning event

HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home, in Edinburgh, is pleased to welcome the Stroke Association as a special guest at its upcoming Coffee Morning on Thursday, May 22, from 11am to 12.30pm.

As part of their ongoing commitment to supporting the wider community, Murrayfield House is hosting a stroke awareness talk, delivered by representatives from the Stroke Association. The session aims to provide vital information on recognising the signs of stroke, understanding the risk factors, and supporting those affected by stroke.

The Stroke Association’s attendance at Murrayfield House’s Coffee Morning event is the first in a series of guest speakers who are scheduled to attend Murrayfield House’s upcoming Coffee Morning events.

Held on the second last Thursday of every month, these monthly Coffee Mornings offer a friendly and informal environment for community members to connect with care professionals, access guidance, and share experiences over tea and coffee. This month’s May coffee morning event provides an added opportunity to learn more about stroke prevention and recovery from one of the UK’s leading stroke charities.

Fiona Truesdale, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Stroke Association to our next Coffee Morning. Stroke is a major health concern and can affect anyone, so increasing awareness and knowledge is incredibly important.

“Our Coffee Mornings are a chance for local people, especially those affected by or supporting someone with a care diagnosis, to seek advice, share their stories, and feel supported in a relaxed, welcoming setting.”

Jolene Stark, who is the local Engagement Officer for the Stroke Association, commented: “I’m delighted to be attending the coffee morning and look forward to meeting friends and families at Murrayfield House next week. I’ll be talking about how to recognise the signs of a stroke, the impact of the condition and the support the Stroke Association provides in Scotland.”

The event is open to all members of the local community, whether seeking information for themselves or supporting a loved one. The team at Murrayfield House will also be on hand to offer guidance on residential, nursing, and dementia care, or signpost attendees to other support services.